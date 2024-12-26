MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 December 2024

45-year-old farmer beaten to death over land dispute in Bareilly

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ahilkar, a resident of village Vandiya Khurd, was on his way to deliver food to his son at a field,

PTI Bareilly (UP) Published 26.12.24, 02:11 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death over an old land dispute in Fatehgaj area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ahilkar, a resident of village Vandiya Khurd, was on his way to deliver food to his son at a field, said Fatehganj police station in-charge Inspector Santosh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, some villagers stopped Ahilkar, hurled abuses at him and allegedly beat him with sticks before attacking him with sharp weapons, Kumar said.

The farmer was taken to Faridpur Community Health Centre and given first aid, Kumar said. He was later referred to a private hospital in Bareilly city, where he died during treatment. The inspector added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from an old land dispute.

Based on a complaint from the deceased's relatives, a case has been registered against four individuals and an investigation is ongoing.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal’s most important resident lives in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, where he is loved, revered

He dethroned Taylor Swift twice in recent years as the most-streamed singer on Spotify, but Arijit Singh is as reclusive as his songs are famous
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders Rakesh Tikait and Harinder Singh Lakhowal and other farmer leaders during a visit to Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Quote left Quote right

We urge President's intervention amid growing unrest and Dallewal’s critical condition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT