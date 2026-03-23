438 terror victim families given job letter since 2025: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that appointment letters have been issued to 438 terror-victim families since 2025, describing the figure not merely as a statistic but as "shattered worlds" that lost loved ones to violence.

Addressing a gathering here, Sinha said each such case represented homes where "laughter was replaced by silence" and families that had to fend for themselves for years, often facing social neglect in addition to personal loss.

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Sinha on Monday handed over appointment letters to 37 next of kin of victims of terrorism and 29 next of kin of government employees who lost their lives in service.

"So far, appointment letters have been given to 438 terror-victim families. This is not merely a number-- these are 438 shattered worlds," Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

Paying tribute to the victims of terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor vowed the strongest action against the terror ecosystem and its supporters.

"I pledge to the families of terror victims that we will work with full commitment to secure their dignified and honourable lives. We will discharge every duty towards them with utmost seriousness, and we will not rest until justice reaches every family," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that justice for terror victim families is not limited to punishment alone but also involves healing wounds and restoring dignity.

Sinha said that for decades, families affected by terrorism were sidelined while elements linked to terror networks allegedly received protection and benefits. Such circumstances, he said, represented a collapse of social morality and weakened law, trust and the foundations of a just society.

Over the past five to six years, however, the structure that enabled terrorism and its ecosystem has been dismantled at a rapid pace, he said, adding that individuals with direct links to terror who had secured government jobs are being removed from service.