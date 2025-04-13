MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
35 injured in head-on collision between UP Roadways and private bus in UP’s Sambhal

PTI Published 13.04.25, 08:54 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

At least 35 passengers were injured on Sunday when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus collided head-on near here, officials said.

Among the injured, three passengers – identified as Tausif (35), Neeraj (32), and Umar (34) – suffered serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Moradabad after receiving preliminary treatment, they said.

Talking to reporters, Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said that the collision occurred near Singhpur village and led to injuries to 35 people.

"Most of the injured are being treated at the district hospital in Sambhal. Three critically injured passengers have been referred to Moradabad," she said.

Circle Officer of Asmoli, Kuldeep Singh, said police reached the spot soon after the accident and ensured all the injured were taken to the hospital without delay.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

