32 airports, from Leh in north to Porbandar in Gujarat, shut till May 14 for ‘operational reasons’

The civil aviation authorities have shut 32 airports, according to a Press Information Bureau release from the Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday morning.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations from 9 to 14 May 2025 – which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025 – due to operational reasons,” the statement said.

The following airports are affected by this NOTAM:

Adhampur Ambala Amritsar Awantipur Bathinda Bhuj Bikaner Chandigarh Halwara Hindon Jaisalmer Jammu Jamnagar Jodhpur Kandla Kangra (Gaggal) Keshod Kishangarh Kullu Manali (Bhuntar) Leh Ludhiana Mundra Naliya Pathankot Patiala Porbandar Rajkot (Hirasar) Sarsawa Shimla Srinagar Thoise Uttarlai

All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons,” the release said.

That means flights to the shut airports from Delhi and Mumbai will not operate.

Airlines and flight operators have been advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant air traffic control units to ensure safety and minimise disruption, the statement said.