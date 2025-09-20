25 Odisha projects get greenlight, fueling Rs 4,739 crore investment across multiple districts

Odisha has approved 25 fresh investment proposals worth ₹4,739 crore, promising over 25,000 jobs across multiple districts.

The clearance came at a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday.

The projects, spread across Khordha, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Gajapati, underscore the government’s push for balanced industrialisation and economic growth. “Odisha is on a steady path towards building a prosperous, future-ready economy in line with the vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036,” the government said in a release.

Among the key approvals, Linde India Ltd will set up a Global Competency Centre for transport and remote operations in Khordha with an investment of ₹82 crore, creating 210 jobs. It will also invest ₹105.70 crore in Jajpur for a pipeline cluster catering to Tata Steel and other industries, generating 35 jobs.

Colortone Textiles Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹700.29 crore in Khordha for an integrated textile facility, generating 1,010 jobs. Techno Activewear Pvt. Ltd. will establish a sportswear fabric and garment unit in Cuttack with ₹100 crore investment, creating 2,500 jobs. Hindalco Industries Ltd. will set up apparel units in Keonjhar and Sambalpur, with ₹100 crore each, generating 2,400 jobs in total.

SCM Garments Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹150 crore in Cuttack for a large knitted garments unit, creating 4,000 jobs, while Carloo Tex Pvt. Ltd. will establish a readymade garments unit there with ₹60 crore, adding 2,500 jobs. Perfect Infra Vision Pvt. Ltd. will set up a textile and allied products facility in Balangir with an investment of ₹110.70 crore, generating 1,050 jobs.