24-year-old woman sentenced to death by Kerala court for murdering her boyfriend

The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter

PTI Published 20.01.25, 12:22 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced a woman to death for the sensational murder of her boyfriend in 2022.

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also sentenced her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused in the case, to three years of imprisonment.

The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter.

In its 586-page verdict, the court observed that there was no need to consider the convict's age over the gravity of the crime committed.

Victim Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

