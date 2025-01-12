Kerala: 14 people remanded to judicial custody in minor girl rape case

Fourteen people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in the district, police said on Sunday.

All the 14 accused were sent to judicial custody by a court here for 14 days. Several others have been taken into police custody in the rape case, they said.

Investigation is underway and more arrests will be recorded, an official said.

Meanwhile, nine FIRs were registered in two police stations in Pathanamthitta district, sources on Sunday said.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13.

The police said that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by her sports trainers, fellow athletes and classmates.

Calling for immediate arrest of all the accused, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice.

The Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) has registered a case on its own and its chairperson P Sathi Devi has directed the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police to immediately submit a report in this regard, the Commission said in a release.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The Committee, subsequently, notified the police and a special investigation team headed by the Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to carry out the inquiry.

