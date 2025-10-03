13 Jharkhand migrant workers return home from Gujarat after alleged harassment, denied food and salaries

All 13 migrant workers from Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, who were allegedly harassed by authorities of the private company that employed them, returned home safely on Friday following an intervention of the state government, a labour department official said here.

It was alleged that the company in Morbi district of Gujarat denied them food and other facilities, and also did not pay their salaries when they wanted to go home.

The workers from Matihana panchayat in Baharagora block reached home Friday afternoon, the official said.

“The migrant workers reached Tatanagar Station by train from Gujarat on Friday morning and travelled to their native place by bus. We coordinated with the help of Morbi district administration to ensure that outstanding dues of the 13 workers - around Rs 68,000 - were paid to them,” said Migrant Control Cell team leader Shikha Lakra.

The Cell functions under the Jharkhand government’s labour department.

On Monday, the labour department and East Singhbhum district administration got in touch with the migrant workers after JMM leader Kunal Sarangi shared the plight of the workers’ families on X. He sought the intervention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for their safe return.

The CM directed the labour department and the East Singhbhum deputy commissioner to look into the matter.

“The families of the migrant workers, mostly tribals of the Baharagora block, met me on Monday and shared their plight. They alleged that the workers were being denied food and other facilities, and also not paid their salaries when they sought to go home. The relatives have also lodged a complaint with the Baharagora police station in this regard,” Sarangi had told PTI earlier.

