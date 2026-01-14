Plane, poodle, play... the best ways to take care of your poor tired brain

Physical activity is one of the most beneficial things for mental and cognitive health at any age. Research consistently shows that as you get older, staying active can help reduce risk of dementia.

One recent study found that among adults who were at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, those who averaged more daily steps had less cognitive decline over the course of nine years. People who took 5,001 to 7,500 steps fared best but those who walked 3,001 to 5,000 steps a day also had slower decline than people who were more sedentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackle your junk drawer

If your home — and your brain — are feeling a little messy, try some “soft decluttering”. Don’t attempt to deep clean your whole place; just set aside time to tidy one pain point.

This mini-overhaul may be enough to give us what we seek from organising: a mental load lightened, a satisfying before-and-after. “Sometimes you need a small measure of control in a world that feels chaotic,” said Tara Bremer, a professional home organiser in Birmingham, Alabama, US. “If it’s one junk drawer, be the boss of the junk drawer.”

Be kinder to yourself

Do you find that you’re empathetic towards others but hard on yourself? You might need an extra dose of self-compassion.

First, recognise the emotions you’re having. Then, nurture yourself — what does the suffering part of you most need right now? Understanding? To be forgiven? A comforting message? Tell yourself something kind: “It’s OK to feel this” or “You’re doing the best that you can”.

Talk to a friend

Superagers — people 80 and up who have the cognitive ability of someone 20 to 30 years younger — don’t share a magic diet, exercise regimen or medication. The one thing that does unite them is “how they view the importance of social relationships”, said Sandra Weintraub, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US.

While superagers probably have other things going for them too (genetics and brain structure may play a role), talking to a friend is good for all of us.

“People who socialise more are more resistant to cognitive decline as they get older,” said Ben Rein, a neuroscientist and the author of the book Why Brains Need Friends.

Head to the woods

Is your focus flagging? Take a nature break. Studies have found that being outdoors boosts people’s attention, creativity and mood. Researchers think that may be because being around trees, water, rocks and other natural features is “softly fascinating”, allowing our brains to rest and reset but without getting bored.

In a study, people who walked through an arboretum performed better on cognitive tests than those who walked through an urban medical campus.

The arboretum group also had less brain activity immediately after the walk, followed by bigger spikes while they were performing an attention task. That suggests the brain rested “and then came back online more efficient and stronger than ever after exposure to nature,” said Amy McDonnell, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Utah, US, who conducted the study.

Give your phone a rest

Clare Morell, the author of The Tech Exit, recommends setting aside one day each week to separate from the phone. If you get a call, you can go look and see who it is, in case there’s an emergency. But otherwise, your phone stays out of sight.

Dr Jason Nagata, a paediatrician and associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco, US, suggests putting more physical barriers between yourself and your technology. For example, he prioritises swimming for his summer workouts since the pool is naturally a phone-free zone.

Freya India, the author of the Substack newsletter GIRLS, recommends setting a lofty goal and giving yourself a deadline to complete it. One idea: invite friends to dinner before you know how to cook. With the date looming, your spare time fills with preparation and practice; you can’t afford to scroll.

Wear earplugs

Older people with hearing loss have a greater risk of developing dementia. Scientists think that may be because the part of the brain that processes hearing is close to the part responsible for memory, and with less stimulation coming in, that region can atrophy. People who have hearing loss also tend to withdraw from social activities that could keep their minds engaged.

To protect your brain’s ability to process sensory signals, use earplugs or noise-protection earmuffs when you’re around loud sounds, said Dr Elizabeth Bevins, a neurologist at UC San Diego Health, US. In addition, people older than 50, and anyone frequently exposed to loud noises, should get a hearing test every one to three years, she said.

Get quality sleep

Virtually all sleep is good for your brain but scientists think that two stages — deep sleep and rapid eye movement (or REM) sleep — are especially important for cognition and restoration.

During deep sleep, your brain’s self-cleaning system kicks into gear, clearing out molecular waste. REM sleep is when your brain processes emotions and new information that you picked up while awake, consolidating them into long-term storage.

Prioritising sleep hygiene can help improve sleep overall, including deep and REM sleep. Experts recommend that you set aside enough time to get sufficient sleep at night. Aim to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day.

If falling asleep is an issue, instead of counting sheep you may want to try “cognitive shuffling”.

Take a random word — “Pluto,” for example. Then think of as many words as you can that begin with the same first letter, so: “Plane, poodle, play, peaches.” Take a second or so to visualise each word.

When you run out of “P” words, move on to the next letter of your original word (in this case, “L”) and do the same thing.

The task is meant to distract you from the thoughts that may be impeding sleep — without activating your brain too much.

NYTNS