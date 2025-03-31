MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
West Bengal: Hugs, prayers, feasts with near and dear ones mark Eid celebrations

Hundreds of faithful turned up at the historic Nakhoda Masjid to offer prayers and exchange greetings with each other for the festival which marks the end of Ramzan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset every day. Besides greeting the people on this festive occasion, chief minister Mamata Banerjee joined the Eid congregation in the city's sprawling Red Road which witnessed devotees offering namaaz

Our Web Desk Published 31.03.25, 03:50 PM
People celebrate Eid by offering Namaz at Nakhoda Masjid and Red Road on Monday morning. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
Tipu Sultan's clock house, decorated by Chandannagar lights. It is near the Tipu Sultan Mosque in Tollygunge Ganj. It is a heritage and waqf property. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people after 'namaz' on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival, at Red Road, in Kolkata, Monday, March 31, 2025. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is also seen. PTI picture
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival at a mosque, in Howrah district, West Bengal, Monday, March 31, 2025. PTI picture
Mayor Firhad Hakim participates in Eid Namaz at Chetla. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People hug each other on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival at a mosque. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival. Picture: Soumyajit Dey
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Monday, March 31, 2025. PTI picture
Muslim women recite 'The Holy Quran' on the last day of the holy month of Ramzan at a village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Sunday, March 30, 2025. PTI picture
Muslims break their day-long fast at Nakhoda Masjid on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 30, 2025. PTI picture
People offer ‘namaz’ at Nakhoda Mosque on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival, in Kolkata, Monday, March 31, 2025. PTI picture
In this image posted by @AITCofficial via X on March 31, 2025, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ celebrations, at Red Road in Kolkata, Monday, March 31, 2025. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is also seen. PTI picture

