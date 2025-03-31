ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal: Hugs, prayers, feasts with near and dear ones mark Eid celebrations Hundreds of faithful turned up at the historic Nakhoda Masjid to offer prayers and exchange greetings with each other for the festival which marks the end of Ramzan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset every day. Besides greeting the people on this festive occasion, chief minister Mamata Banerjee joined the Eid congregation in the city's sprawling Red Road which witnessed devotees offering namaaz

ADVERTISEMENT