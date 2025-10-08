‘Very expensive’: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India 2025 ticket prices set social media storm

Football icon Lionel Messi is all set to visit India in December for a three-day celebration titled the “GOAT Tour of India 2025”, which will blend sport, culture, and entertainment.

The tour, scheduled from December 13 to 15, will see Messi travel across four major cities — Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi — giving fans a rare opportunity to witness the football legend up close.

In Kolkata, Salt Lake Stadium will host the much-anticipated GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup.

1 13 People walk past a poster of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi during the ‘Durga Puja Carnival’, at the Red Road, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (PTI)

The event will feature an exhibition match involving Indian sporting legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes during a noon session, followed by evening fan interactions.

Messi shared the exciting news on Instagram, calling India a “very special country”, and expressing excitement about returning after more than a decade.

Unlike his previous visit in 2011, when he played a friendly match in Kolkata, this time the focus will be on celebrating football, culture, and entertainment.

2 13 Lionel Messi. (Reuters)

In Ahmedabad, an invite-only gala hosted by the Adani Foundation will focus on youth development and sports education.

The evening will bring together leaders from business and philanthropy for a themed event with Messi as the central figure.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will feature the Padel GOAT Cup, football masterclasses, a food festival, and a celebrity lineup expected to include Shah Rukh Khan, M.S. Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar.

3 13 Lionel Messi (Reuters)

The main event is scheduled to begin around 5:30 pm.

Tickets for the GOAT Tour are available in different price ranges, starting at Rs 3,500 and going up to Rs 50,000 for premium experiences.

Higher-end packages include meet-and-greet opportunities with Messi and signed merchandise.

HSBC cardholders have received early access from October 8, with bookings opening at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, while general ticket sales begin on October 9 at 2:00 pm exclusively on the District app.

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions to the ticket prices, with many fans calling them too steep.

Several have pointed out that tickets in Mumbai and Delhi are priced higher than those in Kolkata.

One fan even posted a picture of Kolkata’s ticket prices with the caption, “Will marry the person gifting me this.”

