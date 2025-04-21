Two years after Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren explores sports collaboration in Barcelona, visits Camp Nou

1 6 Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren in Barcelona on April 21, 2025. (X/@CGIBarcelona)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met FC Barcelona vice president Elena Fort in Barcelona on Monday, as part of a visit to Catalonia.

India in Barcelona, the official X account of the consulate general of India in Barcelona, posted: "Hon’ble chief minister Shri Hemant Soren & the Jharkhand delegation met the vice President of FC Barcelona, Ms. Elena Fort. Discussions focused on a potential partnership to nurture sporting talent from Jharkhand, boost youth training, and improve sports infrastructure."

2 6 Hemant Soren in a meeting with FC Barcelona vice president Elena Fort in Barcelona on April 21, 2025. (X/@CGIBarcelona)

Soren shared a post on X: "It was delightful to meet Ms. Elena Fort, thevVice President of FC Barcelona and engage in meaningful discussions. Jharkhand is committed to empowering its youth through sports, and we see immense potential in this partnership to nurture talent, enhance training, and develop world-class infrastructure. Grateful for the opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration with FC Barcelona. Johar!"

The Jharkhand delegation visited the FC Barcelona museum and observed the redevelopment work at Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

3 6 Hemant Soren and Elena Fort hold a jersey in Barcelona on April 21, 2025. (X/@CGIBarcelona)

"CGI Barcelona facilitated a study and site visit for collaboration by the Jharkhand delegation, led by Hon’ble chief minister Shri Hemant Soren, to the FC Barcelona museum. Delegation also observed the ongoing redevelopment of the iconic Spotify Camp Nou stadium, as part of broader engagement with key institutions in Catalonia," the consulate posted on X.

In 2023, the West Bengal chief minister had also visited Barcelona for a business trip. Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee had signed a memorandum of understanding with Spanish League La Liga.

4 6 Hemant Soren, along with the delegation, visit the iconic Sagrada Família in Barcelona on April 20, 2025. (X/@CGIBarcelona)

"They will be the joint partners to guide and advise us in the arena of sports. La Liga asked for land to create advanced infrastructure and we have already committed to a full-fledged stadium to nurture the talent of our boys and girls. Many Spanish players, playing with our ISL and IPL groups, are very lovable and talented,” Banerjee said, reported India Today.

On Sunday, Soren and the team visited the Gava Museum of Mines.

5 6 Hemant Soren visits Gavà Museum of Mines, Barcelona on April 21, 2025. (X/@CGIBarcelona)

"Delegation led by Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, visited Gava Museum of Mines, Barcelona--run by the Dept. of Culture, Catalonia," reads a post by India in Barcelona. "The team explored ancient mining techniques & relics of the Neolithic age. Visit offered insights into repurposing old mines for education and science."

The delegation also stopped by the Sagrada Familia on Sunday, where they were introduced to the architecture of Antoni Gaudi.

6 6 Sagrada Família (Wikipedia)

"Hon'ble chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, along with the delegation, visited the iconic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona today. The delegation also learned about Antoni Gaudi's visionary architecture and its deep cultural significance," reads another update by India in Barcelona.

