Two days after terror struck, New Orleans holds makeshift memorial for those killed
Two days after terror struck, New Orleans holds makeshift memorial for those killed
Friends and loved ones gather at French Quarter to lament the 14 victims, who who were mowed down by a maniac in a truck on New Year's Day
Reuters
Published 04.01.25, 01:59 PM
In the days since a U.S. Army veteran drove a truck into dozens of New Year's Day revelers, normalcy has begun to return to a stricken yet defiant New Orleans, where music is again streaming from clubs and restaurants are filled with tourists.
Two days after the fatal attack, people attended a memorial at New Orleans' French Quarter to grieve the losses.
At a makeshift memorial, wooden crosses bear the photos of the victims killed in the truck attack on New Year's Day, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 3, 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
In memory of Nicole Perez, a mother taken away from her loved ones too soon.
Mourners console one another at the memorial.
A person stands near wooden crosses bearing the photos of victims who were killed, two days after a U.S. Army veteran drove his truck into the crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 3, 2025.
A group of boys lament the untimely passing of their friend.
'Never forget 1/1/25', reads one of the signs at the memorial.
People pay their respects to the victims.
A gathering of people at the Bourbon Street.
An on-duty officer embraces a mourner.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has promised to visit New Orleans on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack.”
Mourners at the wooden crosses bearing the photos of the victims.
Police officers set up a barricade to block traffic driving along Bourbon Street.
Tiger Bech, a former college football player, is among the 14 victims that died.
Friends of Hubert Gauthreaux mourn his tragic loss.