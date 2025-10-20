Fireworks, diyas, sky lanterns: Diwali lights up the sky from Mumbai to Agartala
Cities across India shimmered in colour and spirit as millions celebrated the festival of lights
Published 20.10.25, 10:37 PM
A student of Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir performs 'Mallakhamba' as fireworks light up the sky in the backdrop during the 'Diwali' festival, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
An illuminated view of the city during the 'Diwali' festival celebrations, in Ajmer, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
An illuminated view of the city during the 'Diwali' festival celebrations, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People light ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
The Lakshmi Narayan Temple is illuminated with lights and lasers on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
An inside view of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple decorated with earthen lamps during the 'Diwali' festival, in Jaipur, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
Students light earthen lamps during the 'Diwali' festival, in Varanasi, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People release sky lanterns during the ‘Diwali’ festival celebration, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
A Border Security Force (BSF) official holds a ‘diya’, earthen lamp, on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival at the India-Bangladesh Akhaura checkpost, in Agartala, Tripura, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
BSF personnel celebrate during 'Diwali' festival near India-Bangladesh border, in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People take part in the ‘Chopda Puja’, worship ledger books or account books in front of deities, on the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' during the 'Diwali' festival celebrations, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People burst firecrackers on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People attend rituals being performed on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival, at the Lord Jagannath Temple, in Puri, Odisha, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
People burst firecrackers on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
The Golden Temple illuminated with lights on the occasion of the ‘Diwali’ festival and the eve of the 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)
A young woman lights ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, during the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Baksa district, Assam, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)