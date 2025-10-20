From temples to terraces, Bengal glows as Diwali, Kali Puja light up skies and streets

The festival of lights – Diwali and Kali Puja -- came alive as colourful lights shone brightly in every nook and corner across West Bengal as evening set in on Monday.

Lakhs of devotees visited famous Kali temples across the state on the occasion, offering 'pushpanjali' (floral libations) to the Mother Goddess amid chants of hymns by priests.

Kolkata, for once, seems to fall a step behind the neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas on this occasion, where beautifully adorned community Kali Puja pandals with colourful lights-lined streets in Barasat and Naihati towns draw huge crowds from various places, including the metropolis.

Large numbers of community Kali pujas are being held in all parts of the state, including Kolkata, which is synonymous with the Kalighat Kali temple.

Many people also hold Kali Puja at their homes with relatives and friends attending to take part in the rituals and celebrations.

Many private houses and residential complexes across the state were embellished with colourful lights and clay lamps.

The police and environment department of the state government made additional arrangements to ensure that bursting of crackers on the occasion remained within the prescribed limits.

Famous Kali temples, from Kalighat in Kolkata to Tarapith, Kankalitala and Maa Fullara temple in Birbhum district, and Dakshineswar and Baroma temple in North 24 Parganas saw long queues of devotees, patiently waiting to have a glimpse of the idol of the Goddess and offer their prayers.

