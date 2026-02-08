‘Trusted partner for growth’: India, Malaysia renew pledges to boost trade, collaboration

1 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a ceremonial welcome on his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim renewed pledges on Sunday to bolster trade and explore potential collaborations in semiconductors, defence and other fields.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation, his first since the two countries elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

2 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PTI picture

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

“Trust has become India’s strongest currency,” Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: "Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise." Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport.

3 5 Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of Modi's official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 8, 2026. Reuters picture

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.

"Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together," he said.

4 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PTI picture

Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive, he said.

"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.

The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said.

The prime minister said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

5 5 rime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference on the second day of Modi’s official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 8, 2026. Reuters picture

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim Anwar said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.

India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said.

Anwar said the partnership included deep collaborations in multiple fields, including trade and investments, food security, defence, healthcare and tourism.

"It's really comprehensive, and we believe that we can advance this and execute in a speedy manner with the commitment of our both governments," he told a press conference after hosting Modi at his official residence in the administrative capital Putrajaya.

Following their meeting, Anwar and Modi also witnessed the exchange of 11 cooperation agreements, including on semiconductors, disaster management and peacekeeping.

Anwar said India and Malaysia would continue efforts to promote the use of local-currency settlement for cross-border activities and expressed hope that bilateral trade would surpass last year's $18.6 billion.

Malaysia will also support India's efforts to open a consulate in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, Anwar said.