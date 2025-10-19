The Great Indian Bizarre: Operation Goodnight, Lifafa Gang and a tiger on the trail

12 grooms drugged, robbed by brides on Karva Chauth

What was supposed to be a celebration of love and longevity turned into a real-life Bollywood crime drama in Aligarh.

On Karva Chauth, 12 newlywed men found themselves living out the plot of “Dolly ki doli”, minus Sonam Kapoor, but with equal amounts of heartbreak and hangover.

According to police, a gang of women from Bihar tied the knot with the men in elaborate ceremonies arranged by a middleman named Sachin Thakur, who has since vanished faster than true love on Tinder.

The weddings, complete with pheras, rituals, and even Karva Chauth fasts, seemed picture-perfect, until dinner time.

As families rejoiced and broke the fast, the brides allegedly served them food laced with intoxicants.

By morning, the grooms and in-laws woke up not to honeymoon plans, but empty cupboards, missing jewellery, and a collective case of déjà vu from a Bollywood crime comedy.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the missing brides and the runaway matchmakers, who seem to have turned matrimony into a full-time business model.

Seniors outsmart Lifafa gang proving old is definitely gold

Delhi police have finally put an end to the “Lifafa Gang,” three enterprising gentlemen who thought elderly citizens were walking ATMs. Roshan (52), Sagar (35), and Deepak (43) apparently graduated top of their class in “How to Hypnotise Seniors 101” and “Swapping Gold for Plastic with Panache.”

The trio cruised around in a car sporting a fake number plate—because why not add a little DMV excitement to your criminal resume? Their target: lonely senior citizens. Their mission: offer lifts, dazzle them with mind tricks, snatch jewellery and cash, and hand over imitation bling as a parting gift.

Police caught on after one sharp-eyed lady noticed her gold earrings had been swapped for fake ones (a real Cinderella moment, minus the fairy godmother). Using CCTV and ANPR magic, officers tracked the gang to Swarg Ashram Road, intercepted their ride, and arrested them after a short chase.

Roshan is apparently a regular in criminal circles with a dozen cases, including murder, while Sagar has 15. Deepak is practically an amateur with only one. The trio confessed: “Easy money is irresistible.”

Operation Goodnight

Meerut police busted a gang that was manufacturing fake mosquito repellents.

Yes, fake Allout and Goodnight. As if Indian mosquitoes weren’t already immune enough.

Acting on a tip-off from a company official, the police raided a warehouse in Thapar Nagar. Inside, they found 2,563 counterfeit products. 1,740 fake Allout Ultras and 823 knockoff Goodnight tablets, all neatly packed in three sacks, waiting to make citizens itch both literally and metaphorically.

One man was caught at the scene. His brother, the alleged mastermind, pulled a vanishing act faster than a mosquito after you switch on the repellent.

Police officials said the operation was led under the watchful eyes of SP City Ayush Vikram Singh, who confirmed that a case has been registered under the Copyright Act. The fake repellents, they warned, were dangerous to public health because nothing says “goodnight” like a chemical cocktail pretending to kill mosquitoes.

For now, Meerut can sleep a little better.

'Not prepared for exams': Students fake principal's death

Indore students fabricated and circulated a fake letter announcing the death of their principal to postpone upcoming examinations. The bizarre attempt to dodge exams backfired, leading to police action.

The letter, titled "Important Information," was designed using the college's official letterhead and stated that online Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) exams scheduled for October 15-16 had been postponed due to the principal's death.​

The forged letter, crafted on a fake college letterhead, went viral causing panic, confusion, and even condolence calls to the principal's home.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said the case was filed on Wednesday night against two third-semester Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) students based on a complaint from Dr Anamika Jain, principal of the Government Holkar Science College.

During the investigation, police confiscated the students' mobile phones, with one accused reportedly deleting all WhatsApp data before being apprehended.

College officials described the incident as a severe breach of trust that undermined the institution's reputation. "This kind of behaviour not only damages our institution's reputation but also the credibility of students at large. The misuse of social media in this manner is deeply concerning," said Professor Sanjay Vyas.

The principal also hinted at ongoing harassment, stating without naming anyone that "some disgruntled elements in the college have been harassing her through various malicious activities in an attempt to prevent her from discharging her official duties".

Tiger on the trail: Tourists’ ‘Ei Bagh, Oi Ja Ja!’ moment in Sundarbans goes viral

Visitors at the Harbaria Eco-Tourism Center in the Sundarbans got more than just fresh air and mangrove views this week—because a Royal Bengal tiger decided to pop in for an unscheduled meet-and-greet.

Around 11 am, the big cat appeared on the popular walking trail, giving tourists the ultimate reality-check: nature doesn’t do appointments.

Eyewitnesses frantically captured the encounter on their phones while shouting “Ei bagh ja, oi ja ja!” (“Tiger, go that way, go!”).

For a few glorious moments, the tiger just lounged there like it owned the place—clearly judging everyone’s life choices—and then vanished silently into the mangroves, leaving a trail of panicked selfies and broken nerves.

Forest officials said the tiger, appearing around 11 a.m. with impeccable Sundarbans swagger, was calm and non-aggressive.

The encounter quickly went viral, with netizens praising tourists for their “excellent negotiation skills” and questioning whether the tiger should get a tourist guide license.

Biryani, bhookh aur politics

In Bihar’s Kishanganj, AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam decided to combine politics with biryani, and the results were spicy. Ahead of filing his nomination for a fifth term, Alam hosted a Fatiha Khwani at his residence, serving biryani to supporters.

But the it turned into a push-and-shove carnival as crowds surged toward the food counter, and videos of the chaos went viral faster than the biryani could disappear.

One X user commented, “ just another reminder that in politics, freebies speak louder than manifestos.”

Alam shrugged off the criticism, saying, “It was a Fatiha Khwani ceremony where biryani was prepared as part of the religious ritual. Just as people distribute prasad after the Hanuman Chalisa, this was our offering. Permission was granted for 2,000 people, but the public’s love was so overwhelming that the crowd grew much larger.”

With Bihar’s two-phase elections set for November 6 and 11, and counting on November 8, Tausif Alam has already proven one thing: Politics may be serious business, but sometimes, it’s just about biryani and bhookh.

The bag that briefly changed fashion

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, India finds a way to surprise you. This time with a tote bag that began life as… men’s underwear.

Yes, somewhere in a bustling market, a woman was spotted confidently slinging a DIY bag fashioned from a pair of briefs: waistband strap, stitched leg holes, and all.

As onlookers gawked, she went about her business, casually stuffing the bag with vegetables, redefining both sustainability and second-hand fashion in one bold move.

The viral video, shared by Instagram user Mr Meme, has racked up over 27,000 views, and even more reactions.

Some called her a “real-life Monisha Sarabhai,” others applauded her for ending plastic bag use once and for all. One viewer summed it up neatly: “Sustainability. Recycling. Reuse.”

Another joked, “She’s just tired of her husband leaving his underwear on the bathroom floor.”

While The Telegraph Online couldn’t verify whether this underwear-tote revolution was real or scripted, the spirit of jugaad is unmistakably Indian.

As one user put it, “Only in India — where even briefs have a second innings.”

‘Vande Bharat’ or ‘Vande Brawl-at’?

It was Platform No. 7, not Madison Square Garden — but you wouldn’t have known the difference. A fight broke out between IRCTC catering staff at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station, and within seconds, the platform turned into a full-fledged wrestling ring.

What started as a petty argument over who would carry a water box onto the Vande Bharat Express quickly spiralled out of control. Uniformed workers were seen punching, kicking, throwing dustbins and even whipping out belts as passengers stood stunned — and then did what we all would: hit record.

The viral clip has since drawn laughs and disbelief online, with users calling it “Battle of Bagpat 2.0” and praising IRCTC for offering “free WWE-level entertainment” to travellers.

IRCTC later confirmed four staffers were detained, fined and derostered. The fight, police said, was “mutually resolved,” but the internet’s verdict is clear — the Vande Bharat just got itself a sequel: Vande Brawl-at Express.

