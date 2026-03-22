The Great Indian Bizarre: Mamata accused of blocking Hormuz, Bengaluru family tests ‘human parcel’ option, till mud do us part

Mamata accused of blocking Strait of Hormuz

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A BJP supporter in Bengal went viral for dishing out a new brain rot induced conspiracy theory this week, when she accused the ruling party - Trinamool Congress - of blocking the Strait of Hormuz to make Modi look bad.

The woman, clad in a saffron scarf, told a reporter that Mamata blocked the Strait to trigger a global oil crisis and defame Modi, right before the Assembly elections.

What struck social media users the most, was the woman’s unwavering conviction in her mental gymnastics in converting a global maritime fiasco of historic proportions into a local election point.

The viral video quickly landed up on meme pages, with several users reacting with memes captioned ‘Netanyahu would be happy to hear this,’ pointing to the bromance between Modi and one of his biggest supporters in the Middle East.

One Facebook user replied, “Requesting All India Trinamool Congress workers and Mamata Banerjee Didi to kindly open the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Trinamool has been quiet since this landmine of an allegation dropped, and has neither confirmed or denied blockading the Strait.

‘Scarebear’ becomes latest farming tool

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In Firozpur village of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have decided that if monkeys won’t follow the rules, they might as well rewrite the entire playbook.

A video shared by ANI this week showed a farmer walking through his fields dressed in a bear costume. Not a joke, not a costume party, this is now official farming equipment.

The aim is simple: scare the monkeys that have been treating potato and strawberry fields like a 24x7 buffet.

“Monkeys cause a menace and eat potatoes and strawberries from our fields. There must be more than 100 monkeys here. This happens every day. Monkeys run away after seeing us like this. Two or three of us are doing this,” the farmer named Dharambir said.

Villagers say they tried everything - making noise, chasing them, even putting up scarecrows.

Then came the bear costume. Costing around Rs 4,000, it has now become the most effective “security system” in the village. Not CCTV, not guards, just a man in a bear suit doing rounds in the field like it’s normal.

The internet has had its fun. “Not just the potato thieving monkeys, he’s scaring me too,” said a user. “Now I don’t want to eat potatoes either,” another quipped.

“And just like that, the plans for the biggest potato heist in monkey history were ruined,” said a third user.

How to avoid helmet challan in 10 minutes?

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A groundbreaking development in road safety has gone viral this week when a man on a motorcycle, about to be charged by traffic police for breaking the helmet, ordered one on an instant delivery app.

In violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Indore incident would have resulted in the man facing a fine of as much as Rs 1,000.

The man on the vehicle is seen waiting in line to be checked by the traffic police, when a Blinkit delivery executive drives up to him and hands him his new law-abiding armour.

Instagram users reacted with the proverb, “modern problems require modern solutions.”

Another user noted, “When Blinkit becomes your lawyer.”

Man held for cheating IT official by posing as ‘parrot astrologer’

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If you have been feeling dumb lately or questioning your life choices, take comfort in the fact that you are almost certainly smarter than a Bangalore IT official who handed Rs 2o lakhs worth of gold and silver to a fake parrot astrologer promising career advice.

59-year-old self-styled parrot astrologer, Shekhar, allegedly found his victim in Sri Circle in Bangalore, approaching with an offer of fortune-telling with an additional charge to perform certain rituals to ensure career growth.

What ensued was the diametrical opposite of the promotion that the IT officer had hoped for.

Thankfully all was not lost for the duped victim, because the Bangalore police conducted a successful recovery operation on March 15, seizing the stolen gold and silver, estimated at Rs. 20.60 lakhs. The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Cop strategy: Run away, return to slay

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“When the going gets tough, let’s get going!” That seemed to be the motto of Gujarat’s Chanasma Police recently, at least for a short while.

The irony? They were running from the very people they were supposed to catch!

A viral video has raised serious questions about the law enforcement in Gujarat, where a team of police were seen running away in a PCR van from a group of armed, aggressive miscreants in Gujarat’s Palan district.

In the Chanasma Police’s defence, the goons had a clear numerical superiority, with more than one car arriving at the scene during the short clip.

The men seen in the video attacking the police were armed with hockey sticks, machetes and other weapons while the police were unarmed.

Think the Chanasma Police are weak? Think twice, because this isn't the end.

Here’s the latest update: The police arrested 18 accused, took the gang to the scene of occurrence, and assaulted them in public. The alleged members of the infamous Jhiliya gang were taken to the crime scene for ‘reconstruction.’

It did work, but came at a price. The ‘forward retreat' that night got eight personnel from Chanasma Police Station, including a Police Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable suspended!

Bengaluru metro becomes ‘Indian idol’ for eleven female passengers

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In a city where even traffic honking occasionally finds a beat, Bengaluru’s metro last week turned into an impromptu audition round of Indian Idol. No judges, no buzzer, just eleven very confident contestants and a thoroughly unwilling audience.

It happened on the night of March 15. Somewhere between the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, the group decided silence was overrated. Songs began. Loudly.

Fellow passengers, lacking in musical appreciation (or just trying to get home in peace), objected. Not everyone wants a live concert wedged between two office commutes.

By the time the train pulled into Peenya Industrial Area Metro Station, the performance had spilled onto the platform. Arguments broke out. The doors couldn’t close. For a brief moment, the biggest problem facing India’s tech capital was… a singing-related standoff.

Security stepped in. The situation was brought under control, and the tour—because it turns out there were multiple “performances” across stations—was cut short.

A complaint followed. A non-cognisable report was filed, which is essentially the legal system’s way of saying: “Please don’t do this again.”

The eleven singers apologised and were let off. No eliminations. No wild card entries either.

How not to be a stock market ‘bro’

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Stock markets are often described as legalised gambling. Finance bros will obviously disagree, loudly, with charts, but every now and then, a story comes along that sounds less like investing strategy and more like a late-night casino regret.

Take this one.

In east Delhi’s Shakarpur, a 24-year-old man decided the best way to recover losses from stock market trading was… to burgle his own house. Not metaphorically. Literally. With a duplicate key and a friend.

Police say Sayan Sarkar, along with his equally enterprising friend Vishal (also 24), planned the whole thing with surprising professionalism. No broken locks. No forced entry. Just clean execution—like a heist film, except the target was his own living room.

The “crime” came to light when the family returned from Ghaziabad and found the house ransacked. Gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh was missing, along with some cash. A complaint was filed. Cue the investigation.

That’s when things started to look… odd.

No signs of forced entry. No struggle. No dramatic break-in. Just a mysteriously cooperative house that seemed to have opened itself for looting. Police, understandably, were not buying the ghost burglary theory.

Under questioning, the plot unravelled quickly. The complainant’s son confessed he had taken heavy losses in stock market trading and was under pressure to repay debts. So he did what any responsible adult definitely should not do—he planned a robbery starring himself.

The execution was simple. Confirm the house was empty. Hand over a duplicate key. Let Vishal walk in, pick up jewellery and cash, and walk out like he lived there. Which, in a sense, he temporarily did.

The grand plan didn’t last long. Both were arrested within hours, and the stolen gold, worth about Rs 20 lakh, along with Rs 37,000 in cash, was recovered.

It’s unclear what the original trading strategy was. High risk, clearly. High reward? Not so much.

But one thing is certain: when your portfolio collapses, burglarising your own house is probably not the diversification experts had in mind.

‘Ding dong’...and gone

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‘Kya Chor Banega re tu got real!’ quipped an Instagram user after a video got viral on the internet where three men, possibly dacoits (You’ll understand why we say possible as you read on), fail at an attempted burglary.

Imagine a whole neighbourhood asleep, it’s the middle of the night, three masked men without much intervention, swiftly enter, and what they thought was an attempt at switching off the light, end up ringing the bell!

A straight-up comical twist on what could have been a serious burglary attempt.

​The video shows a bike parked on the side, a testament to the failed ‘money heist’. Three men, face completely covered, are seen tiptoeing with the first thief looking here and trying to find if everything was in order, while the second thief dramatically reaches out for what he thought was the stairwell light.

​And then…ding-dong.

​Nothing describes a ‘stealth operation’ more than letting the whole neighbourhood know that you were there to rob the house, we say.

The video shows the tree thief bolting out of the house. And for the social media buffs, they had a field with users joking ‘First day at job’ and ‘Har friend circle me ek aesa hota hai jo kaam bigaad deta hai’.

Bengaluru family tests ‘human parcel’ option (delivery not guaranteed)

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In what may be the most “out-of-the-box” protest this festive season, a family in Bengaluru allegedly tried to ship an elderly man as a parcel—apparently concluding that courier services might be more affordable than bus tickets ahead of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The incident unfolded in the Vyalikaval area on Tuesday evening when the family walked into a private courier centre with a rather unconventional package: a living, breathing human. Their pitch? A symbolic protest against rising fares in both private and government buses. Because nothing says “public awareness” quite like same-day human delivery.

The courier staff—who were likely expecting fragile items, not fragile life decisions—alerted the police.

During questioning, the elderly man’s daughter clarified that the entire episode was staged for a social media reel. As part of the “creative concept,” the man had been placed inside a gunny sack, proving once again that viral content often comes wrapped in questionable judgment.

Authorities stepped in, reminding everyone that “content creation” is not a valid substitute for common sense.

Police issued a stern warning, noting that the stunt could have had serious legal—and medical—consequences. The family later apologised via video, perhaps their most successful production yet.

No legal action was taken, but officials cautioned against repeating such dangerous antics.

Till mud do us part

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In a country of sunsets, flowers, soft lighting and carefully choreographed twirls, one couple chose a different backdrop for their pre-wedding shoot. A muddy pond.

A video now circulating on X shows the couple floating still in murky water, eyes closed, while photographers stand knee-deep nearby, directing the scene with complete cinematic seriousness.

The intention seems to have been romance. The internet saw something else.

Viewers quickly compared the visuals to the opening scene of a crime thriller, with some wondering if it was a wedding shoot or a Crime Patrol episode, as reported by NDTV.

The clip has since set off a steady stream of jokes. One user called it “Titanic meets Gangnam Style”, which somehow only added to the confusion. Another suggested skipping the effort altogether and letting artificial intelligence handle the drama.

The video has also sparked a broader conversation around how far pre-wedding shoots are going in their attempt to stand out, with experimental ideas not always landing as planned.

Beaches and gardens, it seems, are no longer enough. This version simply involved more mud than usual.

The date and location of the video remain unverified, but the reaction has been fairly clear.

For now, the couple has achieved what most such shoots aim for. Attention. Just not quite the kind that comes with violins and soft-focus lighting.