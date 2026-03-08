MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Sunday, 08 March 2026

Protesters burn photos of Trump, Netanyahu during International Women’s Day rally near US embassy in Manila

Scenes of confrontation unfold as protesters clash with police while voicing demands for justice and equality

Reuters Published 08.03.26, 04:32 PM
1 4
Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

People raise clenched fists and shout slogans as they take part in a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026. 

2 4
Reuters

Protesters burn pictures of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos during a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.

3 4
Reuters

Demonstrators scuffle with members of the police during a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.

4 4
(Reuters)

People take part in a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE