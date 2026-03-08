Protesters burn photos of Trump, Netanyahu during International Women’s Day rally near US embassy in Manila

People raise clenched fists and shout slogans as they take part in a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.
Protesters burn pictures of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos during a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.
Demonstrators scuffle with members of the police during a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.
People take part in a protest to commemorate International Women's Day, near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2026.