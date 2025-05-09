States step up: J&K closes schools, Punjab deploys anti-drone systems, Delhi installs sirens

State governments across India have been deploying anti-drone systems to advancing school holidays, warning against hoarding and banning firecrackers to reinforce security, reduce risk, and maintain essential services as the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday night.

Among the first to respond were border states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab where heightened security and school closures reflected the urgency of the situation.

1 10 A woman walks past a school after authorities closed all schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, in Srinagar, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir

In Kashmir, several public schools have switched to online classes to ensure academic schedules are not disrupted. The state’s education minister, Sakina Itoo, ordered the closure of schools for two days, citing the prevailing situation. Chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “The government will review the decision to shut schools on Monday. The situation at the time will determine if the closure is extended and, if so, for how long.”

The Government Medical College in Rajouri has arranged 50 extra hospital beds. “Hopefully such a requirement will never arise,” said Union minister of state for science & technology and earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh.

2 10 Students of a college leave for their homes, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Patiala, Punjab, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI)

Punjab

The Punjab government has cancelled the leaves of all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers. Punjab police had already issued a similar directive.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The Punjab Cabinet has approved the deployment of nine advanced anti-drone systems along the state’s 550-kilometre international border with Pakistan.”

In Chandigarh, a ban has been imposed on hoarding of essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, following attempted attacks from Pakistan between the night of May 8 and 9.

All traders are required to declare their stock of rice, wheat, sugar and fuel to the department of food & supplies within three days.

3 10 Vehicles move during a blackout as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill, at Badi Chaupar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

Rajasthan

In Jaisalmer, drone operators were instructed to deposit their drones at local police stations on Friday. Sale and bursting of crackers has been prohibited. Markets must close by 5 pm, with a blackout enforced from 6 pm for 12 hours.

Residents have been asked to cover windows and doors to prevent light from being visible.

Hostels and libraries have also been shut. Nine sub-divisional officers (Rajasthan Administration Service officers) were transferred. Five were reassigned to vacant posts in border districts including Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Barmer. Two officers in Nagaur and Sikar were also shifted.

4 10 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a high-level meeting to review the alertness and preparedness of the border state amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict on May 9, 2025, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

Gujarat

Security has been increased along the Gujarat coast. Officials said police personnel have been recalled from leave. "Due to unforeseen situation," they were asked to report back. Policemen are visiting coastal villages and boat landing points, urging residents to report any suspicious activity.

Personnel from the state reserve police and Gram Rakshak Dal are assisting in round-the-clock patrol and vehicle checking. No firecrackers or drones will be allowed at events until May 15.

5 10 Delhi police personnel conduct a security mock drill, at Rajendra Place area, in New Delhi, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi

Public works department minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said air raid sirens will be installed at multiple high-rise buildings across the national capital amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The civil defence directorate carried out testing of an air raid siren installed atop the multistorey PWD building in ITO on Friday afternoon.

All leaves of Delhi police personnel were cancelled on Thursday night. Security has been strengthened at government buildings, water and sewage treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies.

Additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, have been deployed.

“All vital installations, including government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies are being safeguarded by deploying additional forces,” said a senior police officer.

Bomb disposal squads are conducting anti-sabotage checks, and all vehicles entering Delhi are being screened. Vigil has also been intensified at metro stations, markets, malls, parks and railway stations.

In the central district, civil defence volunteers are being trained and 50 of them will be deployed in different areas.

Several private schools in Delhi shifted to online classes on Friday as a precautionary measure. The schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Kunj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar and Queen Mary School in Model Town opted for virtual classes for the day. Some schools that continued offline classes enhanced security measures on campus.

6 10 People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in support of the Indian armed forces, in Kolkata, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI)

West Bengal

In West Bengal, several private schools have declared early summer vacations after chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged institutions to advance the holidays.

Leaves of all state government employees have been cancelled. “The leaves of all employees will be cancelled until further notice in view of the current situation,” Banerjee said.

Following the directive, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) asked disaster response teams to remain on high alert, especially during night time. Departments have been directed to stock up on supplies such as tarpaulins, rice, lentils and dry food.

The KMC control room will function round-the-clock. Officials must keep their phones on at all times, and increased surveillance has been ordered at key sites, including the Tala water tank and other critical reservoirs.

7 10 Police personnel stand guard at the Jagannath Temple, amid tight security in the wake of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Puri, Odisha, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI)

Odisha

Odisha has tightened security across key installations. These include the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, the Army Air Defence College near Gopalpur, the ordnance factory in Balangir, INS Chilka, and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IERL) near Chhatrapur. A police officer confirmed that security has also been increased at Puri’s Jagannath Temple and Sambalpur’s Hirakud reservoir.

Passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar are undergoing multi-layered security checks, while railway stations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri are also seeing heightened surveillance.

8 10 Girls dressed as Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh take part in celebrations after the Indian armed forces' carried out missile attacks on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, in Mumbai, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI)

Maharashtra

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said security forces were on high alert across the state. “The police, Coast Guard and Navy were on alert mode in Maharashtra, and all SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were being followed,” he said.

9 10 Civil Defence personnel take part in a drill conducted as a part of the nationwide civil defence exercise, in Kochi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

Kerala

Kerala government on Friday said that it has opened control rooms at the secretariat and NORKA department in Thiruvananthapuram to provide assistance and information to Keralites and students from the southern state living in the areas bordering Pakistan.

10 10 In this image released by PIB on May 7, 2025, firemen during a nationwide civil defence mock drill ‘Operation Abhyaas’, in Chennai. (PIB via PTI)

Tamil Nadu

As many as 52 students from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education in Jammu and Kashmir and four others on an educational tour to that state have been stranded owing to the developments across the border and steps were on to bring them home safely, the state government said on Friday. The students were currently pursuing agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, sericulture, NIFT, and NIT. The state government has made arrangements to bring the students to Tamil Nadu.