'Speeding cars, loud music': Outrage as gang-rape accused celebrate release on bail

Widespread public outrage has erupted after seven men accused in a gang-rape case in Karnataka’s Haveri district were welcomed with a celebratory procession following their release on bail earlier this week.

Following their release, a large procession was held in Akki Alur town of Haveri district. The convoy included motorcycles and cars, with videos showing the accused flashing victory signs and supporters chanting slogans, playing music, and loudly celebrating. The footage of the procession has since gone viral on social media.

The incident, widely condemned on social media, has drawn sharp criticism for what many described as a “hero’s welcome” for the accused.

The men were released on bail from judicial custody after spending over 17 months in jail.

The celebrations triggered public concern, outrage and condemnation on social media.

How social media reacted

Their release was granted by the Haveri sessions court after the survivor failed to positively identify them during court proceedings.

The seven accused – Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausif Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri – were released on bail on Tuesday.

According to an India Today report, police investigations have revealed that some of the accused are habitual offenders, allegedly involved in earlier cases of moral policing and violence against women in Hangal village.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar Srivastava confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused for unlawful assembly and rash driving in connection with the procession, as quoted by Times of India.

He further stated, “We will open a rowdy-sheet against these accused and will appeal to the court for cancellation of their bail.”

According to reports, sixteen months ago, the seven men forcibly entered the hotel room of an interfaith couple in Hanagal, dragged the woman to a nearby forest, and allegedly gang-raped her. The survivor, who belongs to a minority community, had been in a long-term relationship with a 40-year-old driver employed with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). She had checked into a private hotel in Hanagal on January 8, 2024.

Police investigations later indicated that the woman was abducted from the hotel premises and sexually assaulted in a nearby forested area. A case was registered under charges of gang-rape after the survivor provided a detailed statement and initially identified the suspects during an identification process. However, during later court proceedings, she reportedly could not affirm their identities, leading to a weakening of the prosecution's case.

A total of 19 individuals had been arrested in connection with the January 2024 case. Apart from the seven primary accused in the gang-rape, 12 others were accused of facilitating the crime or physically assaulting the survivor. This second group had secured bail approximately 10 months ago.

