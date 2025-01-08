From politics to punchlines: Netizens turn Justin Trudeau's resignation into meme fest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6 amid growing dissatisfaction over economic challenges and political scandals plaguing his leadership. Trudeau has been under pressure to quit for the past few months.

Amid brewing internal conflicts, Trudeau decided he's 'not the best option' for the upcoming Canada elections.

But social media had no sympathies and roasted Trudeau over his resignation.

1 10 X/@LibertyCappy

ADVERTISEMENT

A user on X implied how Trudeau leaves Canada in a state of chaos and a splash of colour on the streets. Talk about making a cinematic exit!

2 10 X/@TheTyrantsFoe

Another user on X, shared this meme which shows how people celebrated his resignation. Canada didn't just hit the brakes - it opened the door and said, 'Out you go, Trudeau!' An end to a bumpy ride for a leader who stayed in power for almost 10 years.

3 10 X/@TheTyrantsFoe

Canadians channeled their inner Andy: 'We’re done playing with Trudeau!' Looks like it's time for Woody to find a new toy box! Poor Woody, aka Trudeau - better start scouting for a new toy box.



In the movie Toy Story (1995), Andy, a young boy who owns Woody (a cowboy doll), decides he's grown out of playing with Woody and casually discards him, saying, "I don't want to play with you anymore." Here, "Canadians" are compared to Andy, and "Trudeau" is represented as Woody.

4 10 X/@SpaceCatMemes

“Mission accomplished!” says Trudeau and SpongeBob, standing proudly in the middle of Canada’s fiery chaos. Sure, the country’s in flames, but hey, the maple syrup economy is safe—priorities, right?

5 10 X/@RaulSeakowski

Canadians watching Trudeau's resignation: The tradition of polite send off meets actual relief.

6 10 X/@TrailerParkBuys

Trudeau walking away like: 'Don't worry, Canada. The fire is just... character building'.

Justin Trudeau in a classic cinematic trope of the "cool guy walking away from an explosion without looking back," with a Wolverine-like attitude leaving Canada to deal with the aftermath. But Canadians believe, that the fire is the start of nation building.

7 10 X/@Persist18205913

Canadians peeking around the corner like, “What’s he up to now?” Meanwhile, Trudeau’s at the controls pulling a classic Homer (from The Simpsons and known for being clueless): deep in thought but one button away from chaos.

In this meme, Homer represents Justin Trudeau, seemingly deep in thought while about to do something foolish, while Canadians watch him closely, anticipating his next blunder.

At least his last move—stepping down— got the crowd’s approval!

8 10 X/@LibertyPillMeme

Trudeau's farewell tour summed up: "No, no, I'm not universally hated... just nationally!"

9 10 X/@Johnmc42069

According to this meme, the TIME magazine aligns with Canadian opinions - Justin Trudeau's farewell issue.

10 10 X/@Johnmc42069

While the selfie game was strong, the leadership wasn't.

As Justin Trudeau's tenure as Prime Minister winds down, his time in office—defined by its highs, lows, and celebrity charm—has secured his place as one of Canada’s most debated leaders. Yet, for now, the internet appears more captivated by his memes than by his legacy.



Canada's Parliament, originally scheduled to resume on January 27, will now remain suspended until March 24. The delay has been implemented to accommodate the ongoing leadership race.