Social media roast railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Vande Bharat Sleeper speed-test post

In the early hours of Friday, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle the video of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express speed test at 180 kmph.

The train is being billed as one with improved amenities and faster travel, but the wise folks on social media were not impressed, with dissatisfaction with the railways coming to the fore.

But Vande Bharat don’t reach on time

One user voiced frustration over delays by replying to the minister’s post: “But Vande Bharat don’t reach on time, my 3 travels all late.”

What about the paan stains?

A user expressed worry about maintaining the train’s cleanliness in a reply to another video about the Vande Bharat Sleeper undergoing high-speed trial runs in Kota, Rajasthan.

“We need to save the Vande Bharat sleeper train from pan masala stains. The government earns ₹12,000 crore in revenue from gutka but loses it all on cleaning.”

Faster travel, really?

Another user posted a news item headlined: ‘First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for January launch, but speed unlikely to meet expectation’

“I do not understand what is special about Vande Bharat if it cannot even run at 130kmph. Rajdhani Express was launched in 1969 and has been running at 130Kmph for the last 54 years. Just marketing/looks? Anything else?”

Why only north India?

The infamous north-south divide also surfaced.

One user posted: “Why will all new trains first will start in North India only, is that South India is inferior to you guys or what? First vande bharat train Gujarat, First vande bharat sleeper in UP, First Hi-speed or bullet train to Ahmedabad? Not fair enough I feel personally”

What about the other trains?

“Vande Bharat ko chhod k dusri traino ka bhi haal bata diya karo,” one user replied to minister Vaishnaw’s post. Translated, that means what about the other trains?

Mind the gap between promise and reality

“Check the speed of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi on this route. If the train can run at 180, why does it run at 80?” another user asked in Hindi.

Are you the Vande Bharat minister?

“Sir,seems like u r nt d Rly minister bt Vande Bharat minister Other issues r also there dat needs priority, please use pareto 80:20 principal to solve the top 20% causes. Tatkal ticketing mafia Over crowding in reserved trains by unreserved passengers support helpline quality etc” one person said, underlining other pressing railway concerns.

Why only costly Vande Bharat

“Railway should be under state government and its infrastructure must be 1000 times better. The central government only focuses on the costly Vande Bharat. Bengal needs Japanese, Chinese, European-like local trains,” a user argued.

First make the trains run on time

“You gotta be either a self obsessed clown or a show off. None of the trains in India follow schedules, with delays lasting hours and you are only concerned about Vande Bharat at 180,” one user said.

Just a marketing tactic

“Vande Bharat was just a marketing tactic with no major change on ground, as it was to be used to get middle class nationalistic types become stooges of Modi” one user argued, questioning the train’s practical benefits.

Seems like we are under Congress rule

“I think present railway minister is worst minister in modiji cabinet. Only one who travels once in a year in some vande Bharat or rajdhani vil praise railway.. Ask a mumbaikar who travel daily in local, or ask who regularly travel in normal express trains,there is no change. Overcrowded trains, punctuality is worst,no cleanliness in express trains bathroom, contractor giving substandard food as before,no check on them.. Aisa lagta hai congress raj me hi hai.” one user posted.

Curious, because the user’s bio reads: “Modi bhakt, Entrepreneur, twitter addict.”