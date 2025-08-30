Russian forces press relentless offensive across Ukraine; 23 killed in Kyiv strikes

Russian forces are waging a non-stop offensive along almost the entire front line in Ukraine and have the "strategic initiative", the chief of Russia's general staff said on Saturday.

1 5 Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov chairs a meeting with senior military officials at an unknown location, in this still image from video released August 30, 2025. (Reuters)

"The combined group of troops continue a non-stop offensive along almost the entire front line," General Valery Gerasimov told his deputies in an address published by the Defence Ministry. "At present, the strategic initiative lies entirely with Russian forces."

Russia has stepped up airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front lines this summer and has continued a grinding offensive across much of the east, trying to gain more territory in its 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine.

2 5 A resident holds his cat as he stands near his apartment building hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Thursday killed at least 23 people and wounded 38, Ukrainian officials said.

The strikes took place less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Alaska, a meeting that Washington had hoped would advance his efforts to end the conflict.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians have been killed in Russian strikes on densely populated areas in recent months, and thousands since the start of the war.

3 5 Residents stand near their apartment building, hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Gerasimov said Russia had carried out 76 targeted strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities this spring and summer, with a focus on destroying sites where long-range missile systems and drones are produced.

4 5 Residents stand at the site of an apartment building hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 30, 2025. (Reuters)

Gerasimov said Moscow was now in control of 99.7% of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, 79% of the eastern Donetsk region, 74% of the Zaporizhzhia region and 76% of the Kherson region.

Since March, Russia has captured more than 3,500 square km (1,351 square miles) of Ukrainian territory and taken control of 149 villages, he said.

Russian forces this month have begun pressing into Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, open-source maps show. Gerasimov said seven villages in the region were now under Russian control.

5 5 Residents stand near their apartment building, hit during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the battlefield.

