Royal Enfield August sales up 55% at 1,14,002 units, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki sale decline

Royal Enfield August sales up 55 per cent at 1,14,002 units

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 55 per cent jump in total sales to 1,14,002 units in August compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 73,629 units in August 2024, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 1,02,876 units against 65,623 units in August 2024, up 57 per cent, it added.

Exports rose 39 per cent to 11,126 units as compared to 8,006 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Toyota sales rise 11 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its sales increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 34,236 units in August.

The company's wholesale to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,302 units last month, while exports were at 4,934 units.

In August 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had sold a total of 30,879 units.

TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Varinder Wadhwa said the company was able to maintain in August.

"September will be an important phase for the industry overall, and we will closely observe market trends as they unfold," he added.

Bajaj Auto sales up 5 per cent

Bajaj Auto reported a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,17,616 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,97,804 vehicles in August 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 8 per cent to 2,32,398 units in August compared to 2,53,827 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Total exports for July rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 1,85,218 vehicles from 1,43,977 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 2 per cent to 3,41,887units in August compared to 3,35,178 units in the same month of last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,84,109 units in August 2025, down 12 per cent from 2,08,621 units in the year-ago period.

JSW MG Motor India sales up 52 per cent



JSW MG Motor India reported a 52 per cent rise in wholesales at 6,578 units in August 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 4,323 units in August 2024, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The recently commenced festive season boosted sales across MG's car lineup. Both ICE and EV models contributed to the company achieving its highest deliveries of the year, it added.

The company's electric vehicle MG Windsor recorded its highest-ever monthly sales with a 5 per cent growth.

Escorts Kubota sales up 27.1 per cent

Farm and construction equipment firm, Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a 27.1 per cent rise in tractor sales at 8,456 units in August 2025, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 6,652 units in August 2024, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 7,902 units last month, as against 6,243 units in August 2024, up 26.6 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 26.6 per cent at 554 units, as compared to 409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Ashok Leyland August sales up 5 per cent

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland reported a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 15,239 units in August.

The company had sold a total of 14,463 units in August 2024, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 2 per cent at 13,622 units as against 13,347 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.16 per cent down at Rs 126.70 apiece on BSE.

VECV sales up 9.5 per cent

Eicher Motors Ltd said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted a 9.5 per cent increase in total sales at 7,167 units in August 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,543 units in August 2024, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing August 2025 sales included 6,924 units of the Eicher brand and 243 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicle market, Eicher-branded trucks and buses sold 6,331 units last month, up 5 per cent from 6,023 units in August 2024.

Exports of Eicher-branded trucks and buses stood at 593 units as compared to 255 units in August 2024, it added.

TVS Motor sales up 30 per cent

TVS Motor Company reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 5,09,536 units in August.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,91,588 units in August 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 30 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,78,841 units in August 2024 to 4,90,788 units in August 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a rise of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 2,89,073 units in August last year to 3,68,862 units in August this year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 47 per cent year-on-year to 18,748 units in August.

The company's total exports grew 35 per cent year-over-year to 1,35,367 units in August, compared with 99,976 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors sales rise 2 per cent

Tata Motors said its total wholesales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,178 units last month as compared with 71,693 units in August 2024.

The company’s total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2 per cent year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7 per cent to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024.

Total domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 27,481 units last month, an increase of 6 per cent as compared to 25,864 units in August last year.

Shares of the company were trading 3.09 per cent up at Rs 689.45 apiece on BSE.

Mahindra sales dip 1 per cent in August

Mahindra & Mahindra said its total sales declined 1 per cent year-on-year to 75,901 units in August.

The auto major had dispatched 76,755 units to dealers in August 2024.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 39,399 vehicles in the domestic market, a dip of 9 per cent over 43,277 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

M&M said it sold 26,201 tractors last month in the domestic market, as compared to 20,518 units in August 2024.

Total tractor sales last month stood at 28,117 units, as against 21,917 units for the same period last year.

Tractor exports for the month stood at 1,916 units, as compared with 1,399 units in August 2024.

M&M said its overall sales including exports in the trucks and buses business for August stood at 1,701 vehicles, an year-on-year dip of 9 per cent.

Shares of the company on Monday were trading 2.93 per cent up at Rs 3,292 apiece on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally to 1,80,683 units

Maruti Suzuki India reported a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August.

The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The sale of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, increased to 59,597 units from 58,051 units a year ago.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 14 per cent.

Sales of van Eeco were 10,785 units last month against 10,985 units in the year-ago month, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,772 units against 2,495 units a year earlier.

MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.