Ricky Ponting backs Shreyas Iyer as Punjab Kings chase elusive IPL glory

Punjab Kings’ latest leadership duo — head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer — have set their sights on finally clinching an Indian Premier League (IPL) title as the team gears up for the 18th edition of the tournament.

1 4 All pictures sourced by: The Telegraph Online

ADVERTISEMENT

At the franchise’s season launch press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, made it clear that he is banking on Iyer to lead the side with authority.

“He’s an IPL-winning captain. We couldn’t have asked for more,” Ponting said. “He’s only been with us for a couple of days, but his leadership qualities are already showing.”

2 4

Iyer, who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL final, echoed the sentiment and credited Ponting’s influence on his game.

“The confidence he instils in players is on another level. He makes you feel like you belong,” Iyer said.

He also underlined the team’s primary objective. “Winning the trophy is the goal. It’s a step-by-step process, but we’re building the right momentum.”

3 4

Punjab Kings, a team long plagued by inconsistency, have overhauled their squad this season — most notably by bringing in last year’s title-winning captain, a move that has certainly raised eyebrows.

Ponting expressed confidence in the mix, praising the Indian core as well as the overseas talent. “We’ve got a great squad, and the first training session went really well,” he noted.

4 4

CEO Satish Menon added that the team will stick to its aggressive brand of cricket and has ensured strong representation from Punjab in the squad.

“The youngsters are fearless, and with a champion coach in Ponting and an IPL-winning captain in Iyer, we believe this is our best shot,” said Menon.

Punjab Kings kick off their IPL campaign on March 25 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, before returning to their new home ground in New Chandigarh for clashes against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.