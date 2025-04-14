People wearing 'hawai chappal' will fly: PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 14, 2025) flagged off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Agrasen Airport's new terminal building to be built at an estimated cost of over Rs 410 crore.

1 5 Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Hisar, Haryana. PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. The project is targeted to be completed in two years.

About Modi flagging off the inaugural flight from here to Ayodhya, a statement had earlier said that scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week, and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

2 5 PM Modi laid the foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport and flagged off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. PTI

Modi is in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and framing the Constitution.

Modi said flights from Hisar to other cities will begin very soon.

"This is to take the aspirations of Haryana to newer heights. It has been my promise to you that a person wearing 'hawai chappal' will fly in an aeroplane. We are seeing this promise being realised," said the PM.

3 5 PM Modi laid the foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport and flagged off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. PTI

"During the past 10 years, crores of Indians flew in a plane for the first time. We build airports at places where even good railway stations did not exist before," he said.

4 5 Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. PTI

To buttress his point, Modi said that before 2014, the country had 74 airports. But now India has more than 150 airports, said Modi as he took a swipe at the previous Congress government.

5 5 PTI

"Our airline companies have placed orders for 2,000 new planes. When more planes are added, jobs -- be it in the shape of pilots, air hostesses and other services like ground staff -- will be generated. A big sector connected with aircraft maintenance will also generate a lot of jobs," Modi said.

"Non-stop development and accelerated development, this is the BJP government's mantra. Our aim is to bring change in the lives of the poor, tribals and women. Every decision and policy of our government is committed to Babasaheb Ambedkar," the PM said.