‘All eyes on Messi, no-show for Ronaldo’: All you need to know about the new FIFA Club World Cup

The inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Sunday in the United States, marking a new chapter in global club football.

1 8 Chelsea's Reece James, Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George arrive in Philadelphia ahead of the Club World Cup. (Reuters)

Featuring 32 teams for the first time, the month-long tournament will see 63 matches played across 11 host cities, with top clubs from every continent vying for the ultimate intercontinental crown.

No longer restricted to the champions of each continent, the Club World Cup now mirrors FIFA’s flagship World Cup structure, with eight groups of four teams each and a knockout stage beginning from the Round of 16.

The teams will be divided into eight groups of four competing in a round-robin group stage with the top two clubs from each group advancing to the knockouts, which begin with the round of 16 and end with the final.

2 8 Manchester City's Omar Marmoush and Oscar Bobb during training. (Reuters)

Among the elite clubs participating are European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City among others.

According to The Athletic, ticket prices for Inter Miami’s group stage match against Egyptian side Al-Ahly dropped to as low as $55 on Ticketmaster, FIFA’s official ticketing partner.

The current price represents a 50 per cent reduction from May's rates, while January's lowest-priced seats were $230, and December's post-draw prices stood at $349.

While the drop in prices signals teething issues for FIFA in its bid to fill stadiums, the footballing body remains optimistic that the new-look competition will elevate club football globally and create new storylines for fans to follow.

3 8 General view of a bobblehead of Reggie White in the Lincoln Financial Field stadium ahead of the Club World Cup. (Reuters)

Until 2023, the Club World Cup was held every December with only six to eight teams—typically the champions from each continent.

But from 2025, FIFA has transitioned the tournament to a 32-team format held every four years.

The original Club World Cup has now been replaced by the FIFA Intercontinental Cup as the annual competition, with Real Madrid winning its maiden edition in December 2024 in Qatar.

The latest overhaul gives clubs from Africa, Asia, North America and beyond a rare and long-awaited opportunity to compete against the giants of European football on an equal footing.

4 8 General view of a picture of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi outside the stadium ahead of the Club World Cup. (Reuters)

Messi back in the spotlight

One of the tournament’s most intriguing storylines is Lionel Messi’s return to global competition.

Now 37 and plying his trade at Inter Miami, the former Barcelona talisman will reunite with European opposition in the group stage, which includes a clash against Portugal’s FC Porto—a side he has only faced once before, in the 2011 UEFA Super Cup.

5 8 Inter Miami's Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi with teammates during training. (Reuters)

Messi, along with fellow veterans Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, will aim to prove that they still belong at the highest level.

If he scores during the tournament, Messi would become the oldest-ever scorer in Club World Cup history.

Both he and Suarez currently trail Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time Club World Cup scoring record by two goals.

Why is Ronaldo not playing the Club World Cup

Ronaldo and his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr did not qualify for the tournament.

Earlier there were speculations that he might play in the revamped tournament and even FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested that the Portugal star could switch to one of the teams participating in the tournament.

“Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup,” Infantino told streamer IShowSpeed. “There are discussions with some clubs…will be fun.”

But Ronaldo cleared his position last week by saying, “You can’t take part in everything.”

“You have to think about the short, medium and long term. It’s a decision practically made on my part not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had quite a few invitations to go.”

6 8 Al Hilal's Joao Cancelo and Malcom arrive at King Khalid International Airport. (Reuters)

How much is the winning prize money for the Club World Cup?

With a staggering $1 billion prize pot, the financial stakes are high.

About half of the $1bn will be divided between the 32 clubs, with the amount per club based on sporting and commercial criteria.

It means that clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid will receive a greater percentage than smaller clubs in a model FIFA developed with the European Club Association.

A further $475m will be awarded on a performance-related basis. Hence, the team with the most wins over a potential seven matches will bank more cash, with a maximum pot of $125m available.

7 8 Inter Milan's Yann Sommer arrives in Los Angeles ahead of the Club World Cup. (Reuters)

A chance for clubs around the world

“We’re there to compete, but also to showcase what African excellence looks like,” said Tlhopie Motsepe, president of South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

They open their campaign on June 17 against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai.

“If we come back and people say ‘Wow, do you remember the team from South Africa? Remember the way they played?’ That’s exciting for me. That would be a success,” Motsepe added.

Fans in India and across the globe can catch all the action for free on the DAZN app and website, as FIFA partners with the global sports streaming platform for comprehensive coverage.

8 8 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi with teammates during training. (Reuters)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the opener on June 15 at 5:30 AM (IST).