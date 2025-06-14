MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saturday, 14 June 2025

In Pictures: West Asia on edge as Iran unleashes missile barrage on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Iran unleashes ballistic missile counter-offensive targeting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, kills at least two people and injures several more

Our Web Desk Published 14.06.25, 12:16 PM

The situation in West Asia remained tense on Saturday, as Iran retaliated against Israel using drones and multiple ballistic missile strikes.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion -- a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 13. An assault that decapitated Tehran’s chain of command in a matter of a few hours, with several security chiefs being killed.

In response, Iran launched a ballistic missile counter-offensive late at night, lighting up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The strikes killed at least two people and injured several more.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message on Friday: “We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed.”

Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept projectiles over Tel Aviv
1 11

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept projectiles over Tel Aviv

PTI
Fire and smoke rises from a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv
2 11

Fire and smoke rises from a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv

PTI
Smoke billows after a projectile hit a building in Tel Aviv, Israel
3 11

Smoke billows after a projectile hit a building in Tel Aviv, Israel

PTI
An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv
4 11

An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv

PTI
Israeli security forces run to take cover while missiles were launched from Iran
5 11

Israeli security forces run to take cover while missiles were launched from Iran

People take shelter as a siren sounds a warning following a missiles that were launched from Iran
6 11

People take shelter as a siren sounds a warning following a missiles that were launched from Iran

PTI
Paramedics evacuate a wounded woman from a building struck by a missile
7 11

Paramedics evacuate a wounded woman from a building struck by a missile

PTI
A woman reacts as she stands inside a damaged house at an impact site following missile attack
8 11

A woman reacts as she stands inside a damaged house at an impact site following missile attack

Reuters
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv on Saturday
9 11

Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv on Saturday

PTI
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed houses
10 11

Israeli security forces inspect destroyed houses

PTI
Rescue personnel stand next to damaged vehicles as they work at an impact site
11 11

Rescue personnel stand next to damaged vehicles as they work at an impact site

Reuters

