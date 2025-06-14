In Pictures: West Asia on edge as Iran unleashes missile barrage on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

The situation in West Asia remained tense on Saturday, as Iran retaliated against Israel using drones and multiple ballistic missile strikes.
Israel launched Operation Rising Lion -- a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 13. An assault that decapitated Tehran’s chain of command in a matter of a few hours, with several security chiefs being killed.
In response, Iran launched a ballistic missile counter-offensive late at night, lighting up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The strikes killed at least two people and injured several more.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message on Friday: “We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed.”
Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept projectiles over Tel AvivPTI
Fire and smoke rises from a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Tel AvivPTI
Smoke billows after a projectile hit a building in Tel Aviv, IsraelPTI
An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel AvivPTI
People take shelter as a siren sounds a warning following a missiles that were launched from IranPTI
Paramedics evacuate a wounded woman from a building struck by a missilePTI
A woman reacts as she stands inside a damaged house at an impact site following missile attackReuters
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv on SaturdayPTI
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed housesPTI
Rescue personnel stand next to damaged vehicles as they work at an impact siteReuters