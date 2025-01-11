‘Patients before profits’: In Oregon, 5,000 frontline healthcare workers go on strike
In demand for adequate staffing, employee healthcare, competitive wages, benefits to be able to recruit and retain more caregivers, thousands of doctors, nurses, midwives among others picket eight Providence hospitals in the western US state
Our Bureau & Reuters
Published 11.01.25, 01:47 PM
After more than a year of failed negotiations, starting January 10, nearly 5,000 frontline caregivers from eight Providence hospitals and six clinics in Oregon went on indefinite strike against Providence Health & Services in their demand for adequate staffing, “employee healthcare, and competitive wages and benefits to be able to recruit and retain more caregivers.”
"Nearly 5,000 physicians, nurses, physician associates, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners (among others) are on strike to demand Providence Health & Services put patients before profits," the Oregon Nurses Association wrote in a Facebook post.
Striking nurses from Oregon Nurses Association form a picket line against Providence Health & Services, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. January 10, 2025.
'Santa's naughty list: Providence execs,' reads sign held by a man in a Santa Claus costume in Portland, Oregon, U.S. January 10, 2025.
'When healthcare workers are asked to do more with less, patient lives are at stake. Providence has pushed nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals to work under unsafe staffing conditions,' Oregon Nurses Association declared on their website.
'The hard-working nurses, doctors & staff on strike today at Providence deserve a workplace that treats them like the health care heroes they are. That means fair wages, benefits & adequate staffing — things equally important to the patients they serve,' US senator from Oregon Ron Wyden wrote on X to show solidarity.