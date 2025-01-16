‘No one safe in Maharashtra’: Opp targets BJP after Saif Ali Khan attacked at home

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai after an intruder stabbed him six times at his Bandra residence at around 2.30am on Thursday. Saif underwent surgery and is reported out of danger.

1 11 Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. PTI

The attack, in the tony western suburb of India’s financial capital, provided fodder to Opposition leaders who were quick to cite NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder on October 12 in Bandra and the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in the same locality.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, they chorused, intensifies concerns about safety in BJP-ruled Maharashtra.

2 11 Sanjay Raut X/@rautsanjay61

Sanjay Raut: No one is safe in Maharashtra

"No one is safe. Let alone ordinary people, even celebrities who have their own security are not safe," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Police in the state are mostly deployed for the security of politicians, "especially those who defect", Raut claimed. He added: "There is no fear of law. The government stands exposed."

3 11 Lilavati Hospital, where Saif Ali Khan is being treated. PTI

Atul Londhe: Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Maharashtra’s law-and-order situation had deteriorated.

Referring to the murder of the Beed sarpanch, who had opposed an extortion attempt, Londhe claimed the administration was working for anti-social elements.

Londhe also referred to the bullet-proof glass panel that was recently installed outside the balcony of Salman Khan's Bandra flat after two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired outside the star's residence last April.

4 11 Outside the actor's Bandra residence. PTI

"If such big people are not safe, what about common people? Even the hometown of Devendra Fadnavis has witnessed many murders and rapes in the last 10 days," he said, referring to Nagpur.

"It clearly indicates that Fadnavis has completely failed in maintaining law and order in Maharashtra," Londhe said.

5 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Arvind Kejriwal: BJP-led central government must resign

AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was "shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan."

"Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time," Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

"When the BJP's double-engine government can't ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?" the AAP leader said at a media briefing.

6 11 Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim arrives at Lilavati Hospital. PTI

"Such attacks are not new. There was a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house and the killing of Baba Siddique, who was BJP's alliance partner, shows the law and order situation in the country," he added.

"The BJP-led central government must resign if it can't protect our borders, country, national capital, and the people of India," Kejriwal said.

7 11 Priyanka Chaturvedi. X/@priyankac19

Priyanka Chaturvedi: What a shame

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the incident at Saif's residence "another high profile attempt on life" following the firing outside Salman Khan's house and the murder of Siddique.

"The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister," she wrote on X.

"All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," she added.

8 11 Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Mamata Banerjee: The law will take its course

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the attack on Saif was "very concerning".

"I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di [Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore], [Saif’s wife] Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," Banerjee wrote on X.

9 11 Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. PTI

NCP (SP): Worrisome, govt must provide security

Having expressed concern about Saif Ali Khan's well-being, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule branded the incident as "worrisome".

Another NCP (SP) leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh found the attack unfortunate. He said that the police department should take strict action.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide an environment free from fear for artistes, he told PTI.

10 11 Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. PTI

Nana Patole: Fadnavis is not taking the situation seriously

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has questioned Devendra Fadnavis's maintenance of the state.

“If such incidents occur in the bustling area of Bandra in Mumbai, who is safe in the city? Looking at the increasing crime rates in Mumbai, Pune, Beed, Parbhani, and Nagpur, one wonders if there is a home minister in the state at all,” Patole said.

“Fadnavis has failed as the Home Minister. In Maharashtra, celebrities, leaders of the ruling party, and common citizens alike are unsafe": he added.

“With rising crime rates in the state, it is evident that Fadnavis is not taking the situation seriously," Patole said.

11 11 Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

Devendra Fadnavis: Mumbai is the safest city

Breaking his silence on the matter, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country."

"It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told reporters.

"Mumbai's image gets maligned (due to such comments). But, to make the city safer, the government will certainly make efforts," he further said.