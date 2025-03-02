Uttarakhand: Missing labourer found dead at site of avalanche-hit BRO camp, rescuers carry out search for three others

1 5 Army peronnel at the Joshimath helipad as rescue work is underway after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district Sunday, March 3, 2025. (PTI)

A missing labourer was found dead on Sunday at the site of the avalanche-hit BRO camp in Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as rescuers carried out a search for the three other workers still missing with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters.

With the recovery of one more body, the death toll in the disaster has climbed to five, district authorities said.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on Friday, burying 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed. Earlier, it was believed that the total number of avalanche-hit labourers was 55 but one of them was on unauthorised leave and had reached home safely.

2 5 Army personnel shift injured people to a hospital in Joshimath as rescue work is underway after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district Sunday, March 2, 2025. (PTI)

Fifty labourers were pulled out of snow by Friday.

Army doctors said 46 workers have been brought to the military hospital in Jyotirmath while one with spinal chord injury was airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Three of them are critical, Lt Col DS Maldhya said.

3 5 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a meeting in the Disaster Control Room to take stock of situation regarding the Chamoli avalanche, in Dehradun, Sunday, March 3, 2025. (PTI)

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre here to take an update on the rescue operation.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The ground penetrating radar (GPR) system is being sent to the avalanche site and help of modern tools like thermal imaging camera and victim locating camera are being taken to trace the labourers still missing. The weather may turn bad on Monday again. The effort is to trace the missing on Sunday itself".

In a post on X, Dhami said he has instructed officials to expedite the ongoing operation.

4 5 Injured victims receive treatments at the Military Hospital in Joshimath after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (PTI)

"The Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other relief and rescue teams are working on a war footing at the site of the incident," he said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said the search operation is expected to gain pace as the weather is clear and GPR system from Delhi is expected to arrive here any moment to aid the efforts.

An Mi-17 helicopter is waiting in Dehradun to fly the GPR system to the avalanche site, he said.

5 5 An SDRF communication team leaves for the location of incident as rescue work is underway after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district Sunday, March 3, 2025. (PTI)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with a sniffer dogs are at the avalanche site to help in the search and rescue efforts, he said.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in C, Central Command, and Lt Gen D G Mishra, GOC, Uttar Bharat, are at the avalanche site to monitor the rescue operations.

Six helicopters -- three of the Indian Army Aviation Corps, two of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a civil chopper hired by the Army -- have been engaged in the operation.

Located three kilometres from Badrinath, Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Army officials said the rescue operation on Saturday was mostly carried out by the Army and IAF helicopters as the approach road was blocked by snow at several points, making vehicular movement nearly impossible.

The priority is to bring the rescued workers to the Army hospital in Jyotirmath and look for the four missing workers, they said.

If weather permits, specialised RECCO radars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), quadcopters and avalanche rescue dogs will be pressed into service to trace the missing workers, Lt Gen. Sengupta said.

"Everything depends on the weather," he added.

More than 200 personnel from the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, IAF, district administration, health department and fire brigade are engaged in the rescue operations, he said.

