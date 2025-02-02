Photos: Meet the heroes behind India's 2nd successive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup win

India's march to a second successive Women's U-19 T20 World Cup title triumph in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday brought to the fore a dazzling array of talent.

Here is a look at some of India's key performers in the top age-group tournament:

Gongadi Trisha

Gongadi Trisha: One century, 309 runs in just 7 matches

In red-hot form with the bat, Hyderabad's Trisha ruled the tournament like no other player. Setting the record for most runs in a single edition of the event, the all-rounder amassed 309 runs in seven matches at a whopping average of 77.25 with one century.

Trisha, whose journey was charted by her father, also took seven wickets with her leg spin. Her best was 3/6! It must be a bitter pill to swallow for WPL teams to have missed out on her.

G Kamalini

G Kamalini: Third-highest scorer in World Cup

The left-handed opening batter from Tamil Nadu finished as the third-highest scorer in the World Cup with 143 runs in seven innings at 47.66. While she did not have a bright start to the tournament, Kamalini scored 51 against Scotland and struck 56 not out against England in the semifinal.

She was bought by inaugural WPL winners Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore in the auction shortly after she hit a 29-ball 44 for India against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup.

Kamalini, who loved skating, took up a cricket bat thanks to her brother.

Vaishnavi Sharma

Vaishnavi Sharma: Most wickets in history of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

A left-arm orthodox bowler from Gwalior, Vaishnavi created the record for most wickets (17) in any edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She began with a 5/5, including a hat-trick against Malaysia, who were shot out for a mere 31 in the tournament opener, took 1/3 against Sri Lanka, 3/15 against Bangladesh, 3/5 against Scotland, 3/23 against England and 2/23 against South Africa in the final.

Aayushi Shukla

Aayushi Shukla: 14 wickets in 7 matches

They say bowlers hunt in packs and Aayushi proved to be a perfect foil to Vaishnavi in Malaysia. With her best figures of 4/8 coming against Scotland, Aayushi claimed a total of 14 wickets in seven matches.

India sailed comfortably into the final and clinched the title largely due to the exploits of their bowlers and Aayushi's spin played a crucial role.

Sanika Chalke

Sanika Chalke: Hits the winning runs with a cracker

Mumbai's Sanika was the one to hit the winning runs on Sunday when she cracked Monalisa Legodi a four. Playing the perfect deputy to skipper Niki Prasad, Sanika provided strong backing to the Indian openers with crucial knocks in the middle-order.

Parunika Sisodia

Parunika Sisodia: Fourth-highest wicket-taker

India's domination in bowling was not all about Vaishnavi and Aayushi as Parunika's 10 wickets backed them up perfectly. Another left-arm spinner in the ranks, Sisodia is also in the roster for Gujarat Giants in the WPL. Parunika finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with spells of 3/21 and 2/6 in the semifinal and the final.

VJ Joshitha

VJ Joshitha: Thunderous spells

Kerala's Joshitha was another vital cog in the Indian bowling attack with tight spells as she claimed an overall six wickets in as many outings, and supported others with her discipline, maintaining an economy rate of under five an over.

Shabnam Shakil

Shabnam Shakil: Always a way out

The 17-year-old from Visakhapatnam, a member from the previous World Cup-winning campaign in South Africa, claimed four wickets in seven outings. Like Joshitha, Shabnam's control with the ball throughout the tournament was the highlight of her contribution.

With an economy rate of little over 4 runs per over, Shabnam delivered 17 overs across the seven games with a best of 2/9.