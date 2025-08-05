Four dead, several missing as cloudburst triggers landslide in Uttarakhand, PM Narendra Modi takes stock

At least four people have died and several more are missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Local officials said that numerous buildings have been damaged or completely washed away. A villager told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that as many as 20 to 25 hotels and guesthouses may have been lost.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, home stays, and restaurants.

According to authorities, the flood was triggered by a cloud burst in the region, and the area had not been evacuated. “The village was on a higher elevation, but the area was home to commercial activities such as hotels and shops. We have yet to ascertain the losses, but preliminary reports indicate severe property damage,” said the District Magistrate, Prashant Arya.

Emergency teams from the police, army, and disaster response forces, including the NDRF and SDRF, have been deployed to the area. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also sent a 16-member team, with more personnel on standby.

Videos from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river. People could be heard screaming in fear.

In one video, people can be heard gasping for breath and trying to call their relatives in affected areas to find out if they were alright.

A voice is heard in the video saying, "Everything is finished," reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation in Uttarkashi.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he said in a post on X.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, called the destruction “extremely sad and distressing” and said he was in constant touch with senior officials. “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing,” he posted on social media.

The Uttarkashi police issued an advisory for the districts due to incessant rainfall in the region. "Please exercise caution. Avoid going near rivers and streams. Stay in a safe place," it said on X.

The police asked residents to dial 112 in case they require any assistance.

The Indian Army said that 15-20 persons have been successfully evacuated so far. Injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the 266 roads closed on Monday, 155 are in Mandi district, which was recently battered by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods. Sixty eight of the blocked roads are in Kullu district.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the state has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,714 crore till date; around 106 people have died in rain-related incidents while 36 are missing.

41 power distribution transformers and 282 water supply schemes have been affected, the SEOC added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the hilly state today. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rainfall throughout the week.