‘Workload’ out, ‘goosebumps’ in: Cricketing icons react to India’s ‘English summer’

India’s six-run win in the fifth Test at The Oval, which squared the series 2–2, has won praise from icons across generations and geographies. From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, and from Virat Kohli to Nasser Hussain, the cricketing world came together to applaud the resilience, grit, and character of Shubman Gill’s men.

‘Forget the aches’: Gavaskar slams ‘workload’ culture

Sunil Gavaskar led the chorus of applause for Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs across all five Tests. “I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload,” said the former India captain.

“When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains... On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold?”

Calling workload management a “mental thing”, Gavaskar added: “If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field for your country.”

‘SUPERMEN from INDIA’: Tendulkar rates performance a 10/10

“Test cricket... absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win,” posted Sachin Tendulkar as the fifth Test swung India’s way. The batting legend’s emphatic post captured the mood of the nation.

‘Siraj will put everything on the line’: Kohli

Former skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to salute the pacers. “Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh have given us this phenomenal victory,” he wrote. “Special mention to Siraj, who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him.”

Siraj has responded to Kohli with gratitude: “Thank you Bhaiya for believing in me.”

‘Siraj has never let this team down’: Ganguly’s salute to consistency

Sourav Ganguly praised for the squad’s consistency and leadership. “Fantastic from Team India… Siraj has never let this team down in any part of the world… such a treat to watch.”

He also hailed Shubman Gill’s captaincy and added, “Exceptional series from Jadeja, Washington, Pant… so much consistency from this young team.”

‘That’s the kind of win you remember’: Yuvraj on fightback

Yuvraj Singh highlighted the grit shown by the team in the absence of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

“No Bumrah, away from home, backs to the wall and still the boys found a way!” he posted.

“Akash Deep was fearless and unplayable, and Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond his years! That’s the kind of win you remember.”

‘Well done Siraj, Prasidh’: Kumble

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble said: “Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!”

‘Wow’: Michael Vaughan and Dale Steyn left amazed

Former England captain Michael Vaughan summed it up in one sentence: “Wow .. I haven’t witnessed anything quite like that .. an incredible series ..”

South African pace legend Dale Steyn echoed the sentiment: “Incredible series! Well done, Well done.”

'We’ll miss it’: Hussain and Atherton hail ‘incredible story’

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports: “It wasn't just today. It wasn't four boring games and then a thrilling climax — it was gripping all the way through.”

“We'll wake up tomorrow and sigh that there's no more England vs India in this Test series.”

Michael Atherton added: “It’s been fiery at times… these two teams have given us the most magnificent series.”

‘Siraj moved the old ball’: Alex Carey

Australia’s Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey lauded the fifth Test’s tense finale. “Pretty spectacular,” he said.

Carey added that Siraj’s spell with the 77-over-old ball was the key factor. “I reckon once we saw Siraj bowl that first over (on Day 5), there was quite a bit of movement… that probably made the difference in the end.”

‘Perfect advert for Test cricket’: Shastri sums it up

Former India coach Ravi Shastri called the series a textbook case of why Test cricket endures. “You could not ask for anything more. Full houses, games going down to the wire… a perfect advert for Test cricket.”