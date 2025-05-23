Manchester United hit reset: Bruno, Casemiro, Garnacho all up for sale after Europa League final

A month ahead of the summer window, Manchester United, one of England’s most decorated clubs, have reportedly placed their entire squad on the transfer list, after hitting rock bottom because of lacklustre performances, managerial frustrations, and financial turmoil.

1 10 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

For the club, which is perched at 16th in the Premier League table, with just one game in hand and little hope on the horizon, this move has stunned even the most cynical of its followers.

2 10 Manchester United's Casemiro looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after collecting his runners up medal. (Reuters)

Following the crushing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, their entire first-team squad is now on the transfer list, according to The Sun.

3 10 Manchester United co owner Jim Ratcliffe looks on as his players collect their runners up medals. (Reuters)

The loss has not only cost them a major trophy but also a coveted spot in next season's UEFA Champions League — and the estimated £100 million in revenue that comes with it.

4 10 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after collecting his runners up medal. (Reuters)

The Red Devils had been banking on a Europa League triumph to salvage their faltering 2024-25 campaign.

5 10 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after collecting his runners up medal. (Reuters)

But the heartbreak prompted what could become one of the most dramatic squad overhauls in modern football history.

6 10 Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu and his teammates look dejected at the end of the match. (Reuters)

The club is reportedly considering offers for top names including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, and Argentine starlet Alejandro Garnacho — with the latter already linked to a potential £65 million switch to Chelsea, as per reports.

7 10 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min hugs Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after the match. (Reuters)

In a candid post-match press conference, United manager Ruben Amorim expressed his frustration while affirming his commitment to the role.

“I’m always open — if the board and the fans feel that I am not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation,” said Amorim. But he made it clear he would not resign voluntarily, adding, “But I will not quit. I am really confident in my job. As you can see, I will not change anything in how I do things.”

8 10 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with Manchester United's Casemiro after the match. (Reuters)

Club captain Bruno Fernandes also addressed his future in an emotional post-match interview, reiterating his loyalty to United but acknowledging the uncertain road ahead.

“I have always been honest. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go,” said the 30-year-old Portuguese playmaker. “If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

9 10 Manchester United players are applauded by Tottenham Hotspur players as they walk onto the podium to collect their medals. (Reuters)

According to The Mirror, United are now ready to “listen to offers for EVERY player” as they seek to raise funds to revamp an underperforming squad.

Amorim is expected to generate much of his own budget for new signings, with financial constraints tightening under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership — during which the club’s value has reportedly plunged by 60 per cent.

10 10 Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim at the end of the match. (Reuters)

Officially transfer-listing an entire squad is almost unheard of, particularly for a club of Manchester United’s global stature.