Kolkata Knight Riders' Trophy Tour ends in style as fans throng South City Mall

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ Trophy Tour came to a rousing conclusion on Saturday, as a sea of purple and gold flooded South City Mall to get a glimpse of the IPL 2024 silverware.

1 4 All pictures sourced by: The Telegraph Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans turned out in droves, chanting and clicking pictures with the coveted trophy, marking the final stop of KKR’s celebratory lap around the city.

The atmosphere was electric as the two-time champions basked in the glory of their latest title, their third in IPL history.

2 4

Over the past few days, the trophy had travelled to several iconic locations in Kolkata, drawing thousands of supporters along the way.

3 4

The final stop at South City was no different, with interactive activities and fan engagement amplifying the carnival-like mood.

With the celebrations now behind them, KKR have turned their attention to their title defence.

4 4

Ajinkya Rahane’s men will open their IPL 2025 campaign at Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

RELATED TOPICS IPL 2025