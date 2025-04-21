John Cena leaves as the Champ in his last Wrestlemania appearance

John Cena walked out of the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas holding high a record 17th championship belt, as he defeated the current “Undisputed” champion Cody Rhodes at the 41st edition of Wrestlemania, the grandest stage in sports entertainment.

Sunday’s bout was Cena’s last appearance at the Wrestlemania after he announced his decision to quit professional wrestling and focus on his acting career in Hollywood.

Cena’s last Wrestlemania win was a decade ago and the last time he won a singles match is seven years behind.

John Cena, the face of WWE for over two decades, executed a stunning heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber event in a move that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

This unexpected alliance and Cena's heel turn have been widely discussed, with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praising the move as "one of the best heel turns" he's seen in a long time.

Keeping in tune with his character’s “transformation” Cena did everything to get the win. At the final count he used the Championship belt to knock out his rival and pinned him for victory.

Cena's transformation has also earned him a place in the Guinness World Records for the longest tenure as a babyface in WWE history, spanning over 20 years.

Reflecting on Cena's WrestleMania journey reveals a tapestry of memorable moments, championship triumphs, and legendary rivalries that have solidified his legacy in sports entertainment.​

WrestleMania 20 (2004): The beginning of a legacy

John Cena made his WrestleMania debut at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2004, challenging The Big Show for the United States Championship.

At the time, Cena was rapidly ascending the ranks with his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona, captivating audiences with his freestyle raps and brash attitude.

The Big Show, a towering and dominant force, held the US Title and presented a formidable challenge for the upstart.​

In a match that showcased Cena's resilience and ingenuity, he employed a hidden steel chain to deliver a decisive blow, followed by his signature FU (now known as the Attitude Adjustment), securing his first WrestleMania victory and the United States Championship.

WrestleMania 21 (2005): Ascending to the WWE championship

A year later, on April 3, 2005, at Los Angeles's Staples Center, Cena challenged John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) for the WWE Championship.

JBL had enjoyed a lengthy reign as a despised heel champion, utilizing underhanded tactics to retain his title.

Cena, embodying the blue-collar hero, had garnered a massive fan following, setting the stage for a classic confrontation between the arrogant champion and the hungry challenger.​

The match culminated with Cena overcoming JBL's attempts to cheat, delivering an FU to claim his first WWE Championship.

This victory solidified Cena's status as the face of WWE and marked the beginning of his numerous world title reigns.

WrestleMania 22 (2006): Defending the crown against Triple H

On April 2, 2006, at Chicago's Allstate Arena, Cena faced Triple H, a seasoned veteran and multiple-time world champion, in the main event for the WWE Championship.

Triple H, known for his cerebral approach and in-ring prowess, sought to dethrone the rising star.​

The match itself was a hard-fought contest, with both competitors exchanging momentum.

Triple H attempted his signature Pedigree, but Cena countered with an FU for a near-fall.

After a series of reversals, Cena applied the STFU submission hold, leading to Triple H tapping out, allowing Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

This successful title defense demonstrated Cena's ability to hang with the industry's elite and further cemented his main-event status.​

WrestleMania 23 (2007): Showdown with Shawn Michaels

Ford Field in Detroit hosted WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007, where Cena defended his WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels, a performer renowned for his "Mr. WrestleMania" moniker due to his show-stealing performances.

The buildup saw Michaels, then part of the tag team champions with Cena, turning on his partner to pursue individual glory.​

The match was a technical masterpiece, with both competitors exchanging signature moves and near-falls.

In the climax, Cena reversed a Sweet Chin Music attempt into the STF, compelling Michaels to submit.

WrestleMania 24 (2008): Triple threat challenge

Orlando's Citrus Bowl set the scene on March 30, 2008, for a triple threat match involving Cena, Triple H, and reigning WWE Champion Randy Orton.

Cena had earned his title shot by winning the Royal Rumble earlier that year, setting up a clash of top-tier talent.​

The match was a frenetic display of athleticism and strategy, with alliances forming and dissolving rapidly.

Despite Cena's valiant efforts, Orton capitalized on a Pedigree delivered by Triple H to Cena, punting "The Game" and pinning Cena to retain his championship.

This marked Cena's first WrestleMania loss and highlighted the unpredictable nature of multi-competitor matches.​

WrestleMania 25 (2009): Regaining championship glory

On April 5, 2009, at Houston's Reliant Stadium, Cena found himself in another triple threat match, this time against Edge and The Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The storyline leading up to this match was steeped in personal drama, with Edge's on-screen wife, Vickie Guerrero, entangled in a love triangle involving The Big Show, adding emotional intensity to the bout.

Cena's entrance was a spectacle in itself. An "army" of Cena lookalikes lined the ramp, performing his signature "You Can't See Me" gesture, culminating in Cena's dramatic arrival to the ring.

The match was a showcase of physical prowess and storytelling.

In a memorable moment, Cena hoisted both Edge and The Big Show onto his shoulders, executing a double Attitude Adjustment that left the audience in awe.

This feat led to his victory, securing his second World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 26 (2010): Confronting Batista

University of Phoenix Stadium hosted WrestleMania 26 on March 28, 2010, where Cena challenged Batista for the WWE Championship.

The animosity between the two was palpable, stemming from Batista's betrayal of Cena at Elimination Chamber.​

The match was a hard-hitting affair, with both men exchanging power moves.

The climax saw Cena reverse a Batista Bomb attempt into his STF submission hold.

Despite Batista's efforts to reach the ropes, he was forced to tap out, resulting in Cena capturing his seventh WWE Championship, and catapulted him to one of the premier superstars in professional wrestling.

WrestleMania 27 (2011): The beginning of a rivalry

At WrestleMania 27, held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, John Cena challenged The Miz for the WWE Championship.

The match was notable not only for its participants but also for the involvement of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who served as the event's host.

Cena managed to execute his signature Attitude Adjustment, but the referee was incapacitated, preventing a pinfall count.

The bout concluded controversially when The Rock interfered, delivering a Rock Bottom to Cena, allowing The Miz to retain his title.

This event marked The Rock's first WrestleMania appearance in seven years and ignited a year-long feud with Cena, culminating in their "Once in a lifetime" match at WrestleMania 28.

WrestleMania 28 (2012): Once in a lifetime

The culmination of a year-long rivalry saw John Cena face The Rock in a match billed as "Once in a lifetime" at WrestleMania 28 in Miami.

The bout was a clash of generations, with Cena representing the current era and The Rock symbolizing the Attitude Era.

In a hard-fought contest, The Rock emerged victorious, handing Cena a rare WrestleMania defeat.

The event was a commercial success, garnering 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and grossing over $67 million, making it one of the most profitable events in WWE history.

WrestleMania 29 (2013): Redemption achieved

A year after his loss, Cena sought redemption in a rematch against The Rock at WrestleMania 29, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This time, the stakes were higher, with The Rock's WWE Championship on the line.

In a match filled with counters and near-falls, ultimately, Cena executed a decisive Attitude Adjustment to clinch the victory, securing his eleventh WWE Championship and avenging his prior loss.

Post-match, the two icons shared a moment of sportsmanship, symbolizing the culmination of their storied rivalry.

The event set a new record for the highest-grossing live event in WWE history at the time, grossing $72 million

WrestleMania 30 (2014): Battling the eater of worlds

At WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, Cena faced Bray Wyatt, leader of The Wyatt Family.

The match centered around Wyatt's attempts to corrupt Cena's moral compass.

The storyline leading up to the event saw Wyatt aiming to dismantle Cena's image as the embodiment of "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect," portraying him instead as a facade masking inner turmoil.

Wyatt's manipulative tactics, including interference in Cena's matches and mind games, set the stage for a confrontation that was as much about ideology as it was about wrestling prowess.

Wyatt, accompanied by his Wyatt Family members, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, employed eerie tactics, including his signature "Spider Walk," to unnerve Cena.

Despite the psychological warfare, Cena remained steadfast, defeating Wyatt and reaffirming his values.

WrestleMania 31 (2015): Restoring prestige

Cena challenged Rusev for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California.

A marquee match featured John Cena challenging the undefeated United States Champion, Rusev.

Rusev made a dramatic entrance atop a tank, waving the Russian flag—a spectacle that Time magazine dubbed "the greatest professional wrestling entrance ever."

This theatrical display amplified the match's geopolitical undertones, reminiscent of Cold War-era wrestling narratives.

The bout was a clash of ideologies, with Cena embodying American resilience against Rusev's portrayal of Russian dominance.

After a hard-fought contest, Cena executed an Attitude Adjustment to secure the victory, ending Rusev's nearly year-long undefeated streak and capturing the United States Championship.

The event grossed $12.6 million, setting a new benchmark for WWE's live events.

WrestleMania 32 (2016): A surprise return

Although not scheduled to compete due to injury, Cena made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas.

He joined forces with The Rock to confront The Wyatt Family, delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Erick Rowan, much to the delight of the crowd.

The event set an attendance record, with WWE claiming 101,763 attendees, though independent reports suggest the actual number was lower.

WrestleMania 32 also set records in digital engagement, with 2.5 million mentions on Twitter throughout the day and 1.3 million during the broadcast alone.

WrestleMania 33 (2017): A personal milestone

In Orlando, Florida, Cena teamed with then-girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

After securing the victory, Cena proposed to Bella in the ring, creating a memorable WrestleMania moment that transcended wrestling.

The event was well-received, with highlights including The Undertaker's apparent retirement match against Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 33 was not only a financial triumph but also a digital phenomenon.

According to Nielsen Social, it was the most social event in WWE history, with 5.19 million interactions on Facebook and Twitter during the broadcast alone.

Throughout the day, there were 2.8 million tweets about WrestleMania, accounting for nearly 30% of all social TV interactions on April 2, surpassing other major events like the Country Music Awards and MLB Opening Day.

WrestleMania 34 (2018): A humbling defeat

Cena's pursuit of a match with The Undertaker led to a surprise bout at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 34, John Cena had issued repeated challenges to The Undertaker, seeking a match to cement his legacy.

However, The Deadman remained silent, leading Cena to attend the event as a fan, seated among the audience.

The atmosphere shifted when Elias interrupted the proceedings, only to be dispatched by Cena. Then, in a dramatic turn, The Undertaker's iconic entrance music echoed through the arena, signaling his return.

The match that ensued was swift and decisive. The Undertaker dominated, delivering a series of signature moves, including Snake Eyes, a big boot, and a chokeslam, culminating in a Tombstone Piledriver that secured the victory in just under three minutes.

WrestleMania 35 (2019): Embracing the past

At WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Cena returned to his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona, interrupting Elias' performance with a rap and delivering an Attitude Adjustment.

Dressed in a throwback Yankees jersey, chain, and sideways cap, Cena's appearance was a nostalgic nod to his early WWE days.

This nostalgic segment was well-received by fans, showcasing Cena's versatility and willingness to embrace his past characters.

WrestleMania 36 (2020): A cinematic encounter

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was held without a live audience.

Cena faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a "Firefly Funhouse" match, a surreal, cinematic experience that delved into Cena's career and psyche.

The match commenced with Cena entering the eerie world of the Firefly Funhouse, where Wyatt awaited to guide him through a surreal journey reflecting on Cena's career and inner turmoil.

Viewers witnessed Cena revisiting pivotal moments, including his "Ruthless Aggression" debut and his tenure as the "Doctor of Thuganomics."

Wyatt, assuming various personas, including his cult leader guise and a parody of Eric Bischoff, confronted Cena with critiques of his past decisions and perceived shortcomings.

The climax saw Cena donning NWO attire, symbolizing a path not taken, before succumbing to Wyatt's Mandible Claw, leading to a symbolic pinfall.

WrestleMania 39 (2023): John Cena's return and Austin Theory's rise

On April 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 39 commenced with a highly anticipated match between WWE legend John Cena and rising star Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

This marked Cena's first WrestleMania match since 2020, and his return was met with fervent excitement from fans worldwide.

The bout was significant not only for Cena's comeback but also for its role in spotlighting Theory as a formidable talent in WWE's evolving landscape.

The match unfolded with intensity, as Cena leveraged his experience to challenge Theory's agility and resilience.

However, the contest concluded controversially when Theory executed a low blow, unseen by the referee, followed by his finishing move, A-Town Down, securing the pinfall victory.

This outcome allowed Theory to retain his title and signaled a passing of the torch, positioning him as a prominent figure in WWE's future.

As WrestleMania 39 concluded, it not only celebrated the legacy of veterans like Cena but also heralded the ascent of new superstars, encapsulating the event's tradition of bridging generations within the wrestling world.

A cinematic career awaits

John Cena will appear in a range of action and comedy films as he has a packed roster for the next couple of years in cinema.

His movie slate ranges from the action-comedy film Heads of State to the long-gestating The Janson Directive. He will also reprise his DC anti-hero role in the second season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker.

