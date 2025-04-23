Jammu to Kolkata, Amritsar to Mumbai, protests erupt as India condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack

1 6 People raise slogans during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack during a ‘bandh’, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

Despite reeling from the aftermath of devastating flash floods and landslides, residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district chose to observe a complete shutdown. The streets were empty not because of the natural disasters alone, but as an expression of collective grief and anger over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

Members of the Muslim and Hindu communities came together in Ramban town, situated along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Islamic scholars led the joint protest, calling for an end to what they described as decades of 'Pakistan-sponsored terrorism'.

2 6 Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti takes part in a protest march against Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

The scholars, addressing the gathering, demanded action that would 'wipe out the menace haunting the region for the past more than 35 years.'

Similar scenes unfolded across the country.

3 6 West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar (C) with party workers during a protest condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

In Srinagar, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti led a march against the attack. Accompanied by PDP workers, Mufti assembled at the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park before beginning the protest.

In Hyderabad, Union minister G Kishan Reddy led a protest at Ambedkar's statue near Hussain Sagar lake. Protesters, many wearing black armbands and holding National Flags, raised slogans against Pakistan.

4 6 Shiv Sena activists burn a printout depicting the Pakistani flag during a protest against Pahalgam terror attack, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

The National Conference also organised a protest in Srinagar. Party members, including Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, marched from the party office at Nawa-i-Subah to Lal Chowk City centre.

Outside Kashmir, similar sentiments echoed. In Dehradun, lawyers marched through the streets, shouting slogans condemning the attack.

5 6 Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Minority Morcha activists raise slogans during a protest against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, outside the Nariman Point party office, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

In Mumbai, BJP’s Minority Morcha activists gathered outside the party’s Nariman Point office. Protesters raised slogans, demanding justice for the victims. Shiv Sena activists set fire to a printout of the Pakistani flag.

The Pahalgam Taxi Owners Association also participated in the day-long bandh in Anantnag district, voicing their protest against the attack.

6 6 Members of the Pahalgam Taxi Owners Association protest against the Pahalgam terror attack during ‘bandh’, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

In Amritsar, BJP supporters staged a demonstration, raising slogans against terrorism. In Patna, protesters marched with banners, expressing outrage at what they described as a continuation of cross-border terror.

From lawyers in Uttarakhand to taxi drivers in Kashmir, the protests reflected a demand for accountability and a rejection of violence that targets civilians.

