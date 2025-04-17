Indian Army honours five retired servicemen with ‘veteran achievers award’ for post-service contributions

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Thursday presented the prestigious ‘Veteran Achievers Award’ to five retired servicemen for their exemplary contributions in various fields, including veterans' welfare, education, social service, and environmental conservation.

The awards ceremony was held in Bhopal, recognising the enduring impact these veterans have had on their communities.

The awardees included Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak (Retd), Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd), Colonel KP Singh (Retd), Naik Anil Verma (Retd), and Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retd).

Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak (Retd) was acknowledged for his contributions to veterans' welfare, through his efforts in providing employment to over 300 ex-servicemen via a Directorate General Resettlement (DGR)-sponsored security agency, as well as securing employment opportunities with the Madhya Pradesh government.

His work in securing healthcare benefits for Veer Naris and restoring the Liberalised Family Pension scheme for veterans has positively impacted the economic stability of many families.

Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd), Vice-President of the Madhya Pradesh Ex-Servicemen League, was honoured for his establishment of the ‘Ojas Shikshan Evam Prashikshan Sansthan’ in Betul.

The institution, managed by veterans, focuses on providing quality education and training to students, from remote and underprivileged areas, and prepares them for careers in the defence forces, contributing to national service.

Naik Anil Verma (Retd) was recognised for his initiative in converting his ancestral home in Bilaspur into a secure hostel for tribal girls.

He also founded a school for underprivileged children in 2017, which gained recognition from the Madhya Pradesh Education Board within just two years.

The school has achieved an impressive pass rate of over 97 per cent in board exams.

Colonel KP Singh (Retd) was honoured for his continued efforts in supporting veterans and their families, including resolving pension issues and assisting with life certificates.

Colonel Singh has been instrumental in providing free coaching and guidance to serving personnel and veterans preparing for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

He is also known for his regular visits to old-age homes and ashrams for polio-affected children, where he donates essential supplies and offers moral support.

Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retd) was celebrated for his dedication to supporting veterans and their families, particularly in addressing pension-related and financial issues.

Kalaskar, who sustained 40 per cent burns while rescuing five individuals from an LPG-induced fire, has continued to serve his community, said the Army in a post on X.

He was also recognised for his environmental efforts, planting over 1,000 saplings, and was honoured with the title of ‘Vrikshamitra’ by the Chhindwara District Administration.

