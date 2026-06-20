In pictures: Paris police arrest 20 after protesters defy ban on Iran opposition rally

Protestors against political executions in Iran gathered in Paris on Saturday in defiance of a ban on the rally, at which police arrested 20 people, according to organisers.

1 6 A man wears a jacket reading "Free Iran" and with a pre-Iranian Revolution "Lion and Sun" national emblem during a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

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Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Place Vauban near the Les Invalides monument in central Paris, but were dispersed by police, Shahin Gobadi from the Paris-based NCRI said.

2 6 People hold a pre-Iranian Revolution "Lion and Sun" national flag as they attend a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

3 6 A man attends a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

Paris police could not immediately be reached for comment.

French police banned the NCRI Iranian opposition from holding the rally on Saturday, saying there was a risk of clashes between activists holding opposing views, an argument the group described as "bogus".

4 6 People attend a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

Organisers appealed the ban, but on Saturday it was upheld by a Paris court.

5 6 French police stand guard in front of people attending a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

The ban on Thursday evening came hours after a call between France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the latest developments to end the Iran war.

France's foreign ministry rejected an allegation by the Iranian group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, that the ban was linked to the call.

6 6 French police stand guard in front of people attending a demonstration against political executions in Iran and in support of a democratic republic, a demonstration which was banned by Paris Police Prefecture, in Paris, France, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

The Paris-based NCRI, the political arm of the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran, has held frequent rallies in the French capital over the years.

They have been attended by thousands of people, including high-profile former U.S., European and Arab officials critical of the Islamic Republic.