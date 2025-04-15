In pictures: Bengalis across states celebrate Poila Boishakh with grandeur and joy

Bengali New Year, also known as Poila Boishakh, is the much-anticipated festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by Bengalis in several Indian states, including West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, and Tripura.

This vibrant cultural occasion marks the first day of the Bengali calendar and is observed on April 14 or 15 each year.

Across cities and towns, streets of Bengal came alive with colour and energy on Tuesday as people ushered in the new year with traditional music, dance, rituals, and sumptuous feasts.

Shopkeepers and businessmen observed Hal Khata, a ritual where new account books are opened with blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

As Bengali communities around the world joined in virtually or through local gatherings, here’s a snapshot of the celebrations during Shubho Noboborsho!

1 18 Women wearing traditional Bengali-styled saris hold 'Kulos' amid Bengali New Year celebrations, in Nadia district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. PTI

2 18 Students and teachers of Visva-Bharati University along with visitors take part in 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year celebrations at Upasana Griha, Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal. PTI

3 18 A woman carries an idol of Lord Ganesh amid Bengali New Year celebrations, in Nadia. PTI

4 18 People offer prayers at Mahabhairab Temple on Bengali New Year's day, in Tezpur, Assam. PTI

5 18 A woman hangs a picture of Lord Ganesh on the door of her house, on Bengali New Year's day, in Agartala. PTI

6 18 Women and girls participate in 'Mangal Shobhajatra' to mark the first day of Bengali New Year in Kolkata. PTI

7 18 Artists perform amid Bengali New Year celebrations, in Nadia. PTI

8 18 People offer prayers to Lord Ganesh on 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata. PTI

9 18 Women wearing traditional Bengali-styled saris hold 'Kulos' amid Bengali New Year celebrations, in Nadia. PTI

10 18 A woman clicks selfies at Kalighat's skywalk on Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata. PTI

11 18 People wait in a queue to offer prayers at Kali temple on the Bengali New Year's day, at Kalighat in Kolkata. PTI

12 18 People perform rituals on Bengali New Year's day, in Agartala. PTI

13 18 People offer prayers as a trader's account book is seen marked with holy symbols on 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Traders in West Bengal open their new account books for the year on Bengali New Year after offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. PTI

14 18 A man carries an idol of Lord Ganesh on 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata. PTI

15 18 A worker walks past Kalighat's skywalk wall depicting artwork, amid Bengali new year celebrations, in Kolkata.

16 18 People offer prayers as a trader's account book is seen marked with holy symbols on 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata. PTI

17 18 A woman marks a trader's account book with holy symbols on 'Poila Boisakh' or Bengali New Year's day, in Kolkata. PTI

18 18 Women dance as they participate in 'Mangal Shobhajatra' to mark the first day of Bengali New Year in Kolkata. PTI