IIT Madras director doubles down on cow-urine-benefit claim despite backlash

When V. Kamakoti stood before a poster of a cow at a Pongal celebration in Chennai to deliver a speech, not many may have expected the IIT Madras director to become the center of a raging controversy.

But his endorsement of cow urine as medicine during the speech has ignited a firestorm that blends science, politics, and tradition.

1 5 IIT Madras director V Kamakoti/ File

Kamakoti shared an ancient tale of a sanyasi who cured his fever with cow urine. "In just 15 minutes, the fever disappeared," Kamakoti said on January 15.

When a news website questioned him Monday about promoting superstition from such a prestigious position, Kamakoti came prepared with scientific backing. "Top journals in the United States have published scientific evidence," he insisted, pointing to a 2021 Nature journal publication.

"I will forward five research papers done in America to you all," IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti declared.

2 5 IIT Madras/ PTI

The study he referenced, conducted by scientists at the National Dairy Research Institute, did find evidence of peptides in cow urine showing antimicrobial properties against certain bacteria.

Even these researchers cautioned that more experiments were needed.

But several political leaders have criticised Kamakoti’s remarks.

"It's pseudoscience," declared Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

3 5 Karti Chidambaram/ PTI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.K.S. Elangovan accused the central government of trying to “ruin” education in the country.

Elangovan demanded Kamakoti's removal as quoted by the Times of India: "What will he do at IIT? Government should throw him out."

Dr. G.R. Ravindranath of the Doctors Association for Social Equality criticised the BJP-led central government for allegedly promoting pseudoscience and superstition. He warned that consuming cow urine could pose serious health risks, including bacterial infections.

4 5 Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

The rationalist group Dravidar Kazhagam opposed the claim. Its leader, Kali Poongundran, labelled it a “regressive stance” and urged people to dismiss such assertions outright.

But in Tamil Nadu's politically charged atmosphere, the BJP rallied to Kamakoti's defense. State party chief K. Annamalai framed it as a matter of religious freedom.

"It's unfortunate our IIT Chennai Director, who is a very decorated person... an expert in AI (artificial intelligence) and quantum computing... he chose to follow his dharma and pray to his God in his own way. But this is being politicised. Everybody has the right to practise his religion. I urge them to stop the protest (and) respect the sanctity of the institution," Mr Annamalai said in a video shared by PTI.

5 5 Dilip Ghosh

Earlier, during the COVID pandemic, BJP leaders such as Dilip Ghosh and Pragya Thakur had asked to drink cow urine to fight the virus.

Kamakoti’s office explained that he is also an organic farmer, and was "sharing his personal experiences."

Kamakoti stands firm in his conviction about gaumutra's healing powers - from treating IBS to fighting bacteria.

