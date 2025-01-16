IIT Baba to Ambassador Baba, meet the viral sensation sadhus of the Mahakumbh

1 8 'Naga Sadhus' arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is a grand confluence of faith, spirituality, and a kaleidoscope of unique personalities.

Amidst the chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and the serene dips in the Triveni Sangam, some sadhus have captured the spotlight with their extraordinary stories and quirks.

From former engineers to chai enthusiasts, this is a peek into the eclectic world of the Mahakumbh’s most memorable Babas, as seen on numerous videos, reels and headlines.

2 8 IIT Baba (Screengrab)

IIT Baba: Science meets spirituality

Once designing aircraft, now contemplating the cosmos, IIT Baba is a star attraction of this year’s Mahakumbh. Abhey Singh, who says he is a former IIT Bombay student from Haryana, left his aerospace career to chase the ultimate question: “What is the truth of life?”

He found his answer in Lord Shiva.

“Sab kuch Shiva hai. Truth is Shiva, and Shiva is beautiful,” he says.

His journey has more U-turns than Delhi traffic — engineer, photographer, physics teacher, and finally, full-time Baba.

“I needed to understand how the mind works and how to get rid of unwanted thoughts,” he shares.

3 8 Chai Wale Baba (Screengrab)

Chai Wale Baba: Brewing wisdom

Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, or Chai Wale Baba, has spent 40 years coaching UPSC aspirants — for free.

His diet is equally unique: no food, apparently only 10 cups of tea a day. And yes, he communicates only through gestures and WhatsApp messages.

Imagine a classroom where the teacher doesn’t speak, survives on chai, and still produces successful civil servants. Baba, clearly, is living proof that chai is not just a beverage — it’s a lifestyle.

4 8 Shivling Wale Baba (Screengrab)

Shivling Wale Baba: Balancing faith

Among all the Babas, Shivling Wale Baba has taken devotion to the next level—on his head. For the entire duration of the Mahakumbh, he’s balancing a Shivling atop his jataa. Why? “Janta ke liye, [for the people],” he says.

It’s a feat of endurance, spirituality, and sheer neck strength.

5 8 No-brushing Baba (Screengrab)

No-brushing Baba: When cleanliness isn’t next to godliness

If there was an award for most-surprising lifestyle, No-Brushing Baba would win hands down. With a straight face, he proudly declares: “Tatti kha jaata hoon, moot pi jaata hoon. Mere ko brush kiye ko 8 mahine ho gaye.”

We are not translating that. Google translate, if you must.

6 8 Ambassador Baba (Screengrab)

Ambassador Baba

This Baba stands out for his iconic ride – a 1973 saffron-coloured Ambassador car. Meet 'Ambassador Baba,' aka Rajgiri from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, whose gaadi has been turning heads for the past 35 years.

This isn’t just any car — it’s pure Indian jugaad. Fitted with an exhaust fan on the roof to tackle heat and a battery-operated setup that turns ice blocks into a desi AC, this car is as spiritual as it is practical.

The Baba claims, with great pride, " "If the car breaks down, I repair it myself."

Now that’s what you call atmanirbhar.

7 8 Anaaj Wale Baba (Screengrab)

Anaaj Wale Baba

Among the many unique babas gracing the Mahakumbh Mela, one stands tall — quite literally, thanks to the mini farm growing on his head.

Meet Amarjeet Baba, fondly known as Anaaj Wale Baba, from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

Baba has taken love for the environment to a whole new level by cultivating crops like wheat, millet, gram and peas on his head.

For the past five years, Anaaj Wale Baba has been a posterboy for environmental awareness, using his unique way to preach the importance of greenery.

He regularly pours water on his head to keep his crops fresh and thriving, much to the astonishment of onlookers.

8 8 Kabootar Wale Baba (Screengrab)

Kabootar Wale Baba

Then there is Mahant Rajpuri Ji Maharaj from the Juna Akhara, lovingly nicknamed Kabootar Wale Baba. His claim to fame? A regal pigeon named Hari Puri that sits nonchalantly on his head, unbothered by the sea of people around him.

For nearly a decade, Kabootar Wale Baba and Hari Puri have been inseparable companions.

“Eight to nine years we’ve been together,” he says with pride.

According to the sadhu, the pigeon symbolises love and harmony, and serves as a reminder of our duty toward all living beings.

His poise evidently rubs off on his pigeon; it is remarkable how Hari Puri remains bilkul shaant through the noise, crowds, and occasional chants.