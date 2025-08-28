Heavy rains batter Telangana; CM Revanth Reddy orders high alert, Army joins rescue operations

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to intensify relief operations and evacuate people to safer locations after torrential downpours flooded low-lying areas, damaged crops and cut off road and rail connectivity to a number of villages in Telangana.

He also asked electricity department officials to take precautionary measures to ensure safe power supply during the inclement weather. The chief minister is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the worst-hit districts, an official statement said.

1 3 X/@NDRFHQ

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamareddy district bore the brunt of the rains. Argonda village recorded 418.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 9 pm, while Akkapur in neighbouring Nirmal district received 302.5 mm on Wednesday.

Several agricultural fields were inundated in Kamareddy, Medak and adjoining districts, cutting off road links between villages.

Officials said more than 500 residents had been shifted to temporary shelters in Kamareddy, with food and relief material arranged for about 1,000 people.

At least one person was killed when the wall of his house collapsed in Kamareddy district, while another went missing after being swept away in the floodwaters.

2 3 X/@IaSouthern

The army joined the relief effort in Medak district, deploying specialised boats, engineering units and medical teams. Flood relief columns evacuated stranded families, distributed essential supplies and relocated citizens to safer areas.

Engineering Task Forces were pressed into service to remove obstacles and restore damaged road connectivity, while army doctors provided urgent care to the injured.

“Indian Army flood relief columns were swiftly launched and are undertaking comprehensive operations in close coordination with the civil administration, NDRF and SDRF,” the Southern Command wrote on X. “The Army remains committed to bringing relief and reassurance to affected communities,” it added.

3 3 X/@IaSouthern

Chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao held a late-night teleconference with collectors of Kamareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Nirmal and other districts.

He said timely steps taken by the government had limited the disruption but warned officials to remain vigilant in view of fresh forecasts.

The Hyderabad meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda and other districts.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the 103-year-old Pocharam project in Kamareddy, built during the Nizam era, had withstood a heavy inflow of 1.82 lakh cusecs. He assured that engineers were monitoring the situation.

Rail traffic was also hit. The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway announced the cancellation of four passenger trains after water overflowed onto tracks in the Gajwel–Lakdaram section of the Hyderabad Division.

Officials said operations would resume once the tracks were cleared and declared safe.

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force are being deployed in Kamareddy and Nirmal districts to reinforce relief work. Fire Services, GHMC, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and police units have also been instructed to coordinate their efforts.