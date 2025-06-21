From New York to Tokyo, International Yoga Day unites millions in global harmony

From New York to Tokyo, people across the globe united on June 21 to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. What began as an ancient Indian discipline has now evolved into a global ritual, with each country putting its own spin on the practice.

India hosted themed events and celebrations in 1,300 cities worldwide to commemorate the yoga on Saturday, highlighting the country’s ancient heritage and cultural influence.

1 9 X/@IndiainNewYork

ADVERTISEMENT

Times Square in New York turned into a giant open-air studio as thousands gathered to practice yoga together, celebrating unity and wellness on International Yoga Day. The event was organised by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with Times Square.

2 9 Indian consulate via PTI Photo

Actor Anupam Kher took the stage to speak, bringing a strong sense of Indian cultural pride to the gathering.

3 9 People take part in a yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, at the United Nations. (UN-PMI (New York) via PTI)

The theme for the 2025 International Day of Yoga, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', underscores the deep connection between individual well-being, environmental sustainability, and global health.

4 9 X/ @IndianEmbTokyo

The Yoga Day festivities in Tokyo were impressive as more than 2000 people participated in various yoga sessions. Japanese Prime Minister’s spouse and the spouse of the country's foreign minister attended the event. Indian envoy Sibi George addressed the enthusiastic gathering of yoga practitioners.

5 9 X/ @HCI_London

Hundreds gathered at the famous Strand square in London to participate in expert-led yoga poses and breathing exercises, hosted by the High Commission of India in London.

In a message from Buckingham Palace, the King said, “The theme of this year's day, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and healthy future for present and future generations.”

6 9 X/ @hcikl

The High Commission of India in Malaysia celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day at the iconic Batu Caves Complex in Kuala Lumpur. About 1200 yoga enthusiasts attended the event including High Commissioners, Ambassadors and members of diplomatic corps, senior Government officials and NGOs.

Individuals from diverse community, cultural, and yoga groups, members of the Indian diaspora, schoolchildren, and people of all ages and backgrounds attended the event.

7 9 X/ @HCICanberra

It was a morning of unity, wellness, and harmony as the vibrant Indian and Australian communities joined the High Commission of India for yoga celebration at the iconic Old Parliament House in Canberra, embracing the spirit of mindfulness and collective well-being.

8 9 X/ @IndiaInShanghai

In Shanghai and cities across Eastern China, people celebrated Yoga Day with spirited participation from local communities. The events featured group yoga sessions, including a striking "Circle of Life" formation, symbolising collective strength, balance, and the deepening cultural bonds between India and the region.

9 9 X/ @moayush

The Consulate General of India in Vladivostok held Yoga sessions at prominent city landmarks, including the Mariinsky Theatre with views of the iconic Golden Bridge and the scenic Nagornyy Park.

International Yoga Day has become a global movement highlighting yoga’s benefits for mind, body, and spirit. Promoting physical health, mental clarity, and emotional calm, yoga also teaches respect for ourselves and the environment. India has been instrumental in spreading this ancient practice worldwide.