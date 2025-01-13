Maha Kumbh Mela begins in UP's Prayagraj as thousands of devotees take holy dip at Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced at Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers --- on Monday with more than 40 lakh people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

1 9 Devotees perform rituals at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

2 9 Devotees perform rituals on the banks as they pray on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI)

As Maha Kumbh began in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.

3 9 Devotees gather at Sangam to perform rituals on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI)

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.

4 9 Devotees arrive on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI)

The prime minister said that he was happy to see Prayagraj abuzz, with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings.

He wished the pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

5 9 Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI)

"So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip," Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.

6 9 The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela 2025, celebrated as the largest gathering on Earth, commenced early Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima. (X/@myogiadityanath)

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Prayagraj-based NGO Ram Naam Bank, said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

7 9 X/@myogiadityanath

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, he added.

The holy city of Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life.

8 9 X/@MahaKumbh_2025

Nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the 'Paush Purnima', the authorities said.

9 9 Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (X/@MahaKumbh_2025)

Earlier on Saturday, 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river in the past two days.