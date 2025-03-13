Diwali celebration, dancing: How Sunita Williams spent her time in space so far

We will have to wait a bit longer for Sunita Williams' homecoming.

In a last-minute decision on Thursday, SpaceX postponed the liftoff of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying four astronauts, who were supposed to replace Williams and Butch Willmore at the International Space Station as part of Nasa’s Crew-10 mission.

Both Williams and Wilmore were sent to the ISS in June 2024 aboard Boeing’s Starliner, a spacecraft that later suffered propulsion issues, making it too risky for a return trip

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled for liftoff from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but engineers discovered issues with a vital hydraulic system less than four hours before the planned launch.

The officials decided to reschedule the mission with less than an hour to go.

Nasa has now announced that the Crew-10 mission is set to launch on Friday, March 14, at 7:03 PM (ET).

The Telegraph Online takes a look at the two astronauts' prolonged stay in space so far.

1 5 Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance while entering the International Space Station and had received the ‘Bell Rings’ welcome in keeping with the US Naval tradition. 58-year-old Williams flew to space for the third time in June 2024 along with 61-year-old Wilmore, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

2 5 Sunita, who is also a retired US Navy officer, did take part in Diwali celebrations, too. In this photo, she can be seen speaking about Diwali via video at a celebration hosted by former US Presidentb Joe Biden. The reception party was hosted in the East Room of the White House in Washington in October 2024. PTI

3 5 Williams can be seen hugging a colleague while entering the International Space Station. PTI

4 5 Williams teams up with Nick Hague to deliver a speech via video during the Opening Ceremony of the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024. Reuters

5 5 A post on X by Nasa's Johnson Space Center shows astronauts Don Pettit and Sunita Williams posing for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the space station's Columbus laboratory module. X

RELATED TOPICS Space SpaceX Diwali