Dense fog engulfs north India for second consecutive day; 81 trains delayed, flights ops at Delhi and Srinagar airport hit

1 13 Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dense fog over Delhi for a second consecutive morning reduced visibility to zero in several areas, leading to 81 trains being delayed and 15 flights getting diverted, officials said on Saturday.

2 13 Gyarah Murti engulfed in fog during a cold winter morning in New Delhi.

The Met office said there was zero visibility since 11:30 pm on Friday at Palam and 12:30 am on Saturday at Safdarjung.

3 13 There is a dense fog in Delhi this morning causing inconvenience to commuters. Visual are from Pandit Pant Marg.

The fog was accompanied by mainly calm surface winds that prevented it from dissipating.

4 13 Visibility reduces to near zero as intense fog grips Delhi-NCR amid winter chill. Visual from Akshardham.

At 7 am, general visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was zero in very dense fog. The Runway Visual Range (RVR) at its runways was in the range of 100-250 metres, with CAT III conditions.

5 13 Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi as temperature continues to drop. Visual from ITO.

Such very dense fog in zero visibility with CAT III conditions at the airport has been prevailing since 11:30 pm on Friday, the Met office said.

6 13 Rehearsal for Republic Day parade continues even as dense fog layers Delhi amid intense cold. Visual from Kartavya Path

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates the airport, said in a post on X at 6:56 am.

7 13 Dense fog grips parts of Delhi reducing visibility to near-zero. Visual from Geeta Colony.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

The Northern Railway said a total of 59 trains were running late by up to six hours and 22 by around eight hours.

8 13 Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi as cold weather conditions persist in the national capital. Visual from Palam area.

In a related development, air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 380 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

9 13 X/@smarthdevgan

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

10 13 X/@usd0705

The minimum temperature settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The Met office has predicted dense to very dense fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

Thick fog in Kashmir valley

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport were hit on Saturday due to dense fog that engulfed parts of the Kashmir valley, officials said.

11 13 A boatman rows his 'shikara' across Dal Lake amid dense fog in Srinagar.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, they said.

Poor visibility due to the fog affected operations at the airport and all morning flights were delayed, they added.

12 13 People warm themselves around a bonfire amid fog in Jammu.

The officials said, "Due poor visibility at Srinagar airport, no flight operations have taken place so far." All airlines have rescheduled their morning operations till the visibility improves.

This is the second consecutive day of fog affecting flight operations at Srinagar airport.

13 13 Workers clear snow from a road amid dense morning fog in Srinagar.

On Friday, morning flights were delayed while one was diverted due to low visibility. Operations resumed around noon after the visibility had improved.

RELATED TOPICS Bad Weather