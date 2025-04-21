‘Condition very bad’: Omar seeks Centre’s help, Mufti blames deforestation as flash floods paralyse Kashmir

1 7 Damage after a landslide near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after a landslide, in Ramban, Monday, April 21, 2025. (PTI)

Heavy rainfall and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, shutting the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for a second day and cutting off the Valley from the rest of the country. With at least five lives lost and massive destruction reported, Omar Abdullah sought the Centre’s help, Farooq Abdullah termed it a national disaster, while Mehbooba Mufti blamed deforestation.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah reached Maroog in Ramban on Monday, a day after the flash floods and landslides struck the district. With helicopter operations suspended due to bad weather, Abdullah travelled by road after being informed that the Banihal sector of the highway had been cleared.

“The condition is very bad in some areas, especially near the National Highway. The Dy CM was sent and the MLAs of Ramban and Banihal are present there. Restoration of the Highway is underway... We are also trying to restore the affected residential areas. We spoke to the centre; NDRF is also being sent. PM Relief Funds and other relief funds would also be tapped so that people can be compensated for their loss,” he said.

Calling it a “national disaster,” National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to provide immediate assistance. “This is a very big disaster — it is actually a national disaster. Entire villages have been affected. Three people have died and we are still uncertain about the full extent of the damage. I hope the government of India and the prime minister will provide maximum assistance and support to these people,” he told reporters.

Abdullah said another cloudburst had struck a separate location, taking two more lives. “These are major natural disasters. We need to act urgently and put measures in place to prevent their recurrence,” he added.

Abdullah called for better water management systems and repair of nullahs to control the flow of water. “We need to fix the canals so that their water flows directly and doesn’t scatter. The entire mountain has collapsed. People can no longer live there, they must be relocated and resettled in safer areas,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti linked the disaster to the rampant deforestation and hill-cutting in the region. “A huge disaster took place in Ramban, roads are blocked and people are stuck. I think we have been cutting trees and cutting mountains, and landslides are prevalent. Many people lost lives. I request to government those who are stranded should be rescued or helped.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader Sunil Sharma said, “It is unfortunate. There has been damage everywhere, shops have collapsed, houses have been washed away, there has been a lot of damage. BJP will work to help people, our volunteers will work. The work to repair the damage on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is going on at a fast pace, but it is not possible to repair it overnight, it will take some time. We will demand that the administration and the government of India work on a war footing so that traffic can run smoothly and those who are stranded can easily reach their destination.”

Hundreds were stranded, and homes, roads, and vehicles lay buried under layers of mud and debris. With only one road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, traffic disruptions have led to widespread chaos and disrupting lives.

A senior NHAI official said clearance operations could take up to six days. With only one road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, traffic disruptions have led to widespread chaos.

The devastation has disrupted lives and altered personal milestones. In a striking image of the crisis, a groom was forced to abandon his car and walk kilometres to his wedding. “It is my wedding day. This is the situation because of the heavy rainfall yesterday. We have to go on foot. We started travelling at 6 am. We parked our cars behind and now we will walk the rest of the way. We still have around 7-8 km more to walk. We would bring the bride the same way, as the roads are not cleared. We request the government to clear NH 44 as soon as possible,” said Mashkoor, the groom.

Officials have been visiting the affected areas to monitor the ground situation.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, said, “The situation here isn’t very good. Due to yesterday’s heavy rainfall and related developments, the National Highway has been shut as parts of the road have been washed away and some sections have sunk. In addition to that, several homes have also been swept away and three casualties have been reported. However, the district administration immediately began road clearance operations and distribution of relief material. Now that the rain has finally stopped, we are assessing the situation and all necessary steps will be taken as soon as possible.”